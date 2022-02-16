Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) will soon be home to the next Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) to meet the region’s growing demand for advanced skills in the digital and creative industries. The University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CEA, Canada to train students for careers in the exciting worlds of film, TV, and animation.

As Dubai is fast becoming an icon and incubator hub for digital and creative industries in the MENA region, CUD and CEA will work together to facilitate the introduction of new entertainment arts and technology programming initiatives at the University. The MoU will create opportunities for students to pursue specialized studies in areas such as animation, visual effects, game development, augmented reality and virtual reality. The agreement will also create transfer opportunities for CUD students to join CEA partner institutions in Canada.

To meet the growing demand for skills training in these niche disciplines, the programs coming on line are expected to include non-credit courses, applied skill workshops, and micro-credentials, leading to academically accredited courses. In the future, minor or major programs with recognized accreditation by respective educational accreditation authorities will be added.

The MoU was signed during a ceremony held in the presence of His Excellency, Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The event was hosted on the sidelines of a Canadian trade mission to the UAE. The mission comprised of 20 Canadian companies in the creative industries sector and was led by the Department of Canadian Heritage, whose mandate is to promote Canadian arts and culture and its capabilities in the sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, His Excellency Linteau, said, “The MOU between the Centre for Entertainment Arts and the Canadian University Dubai is a great example of Canada’s support to the roll out of the UAE national strategy for the cultural and creative industries. Canada is a leader in digital and creative industries and its world class higher education institutions are partners of choice for the UAE.”

Signing the MoU on behalf of CUD was President and Vice Chancellor, Professor Karim Chelli, who remarked, “CUD has already established a leading role in specialized education for the creative sector through the Bachelor of Arts in Creative Industries program. We are delighted to enter into this collaboration with CEA, which will enable us to extend the depth and breadth of specialist courses in this field.”

He continued, “CEA has a remarkable catalogue of post-secondary partners in Canada, strong network and links with the digital industry in North America, and a proven track record of student outcomes. We believe that this partnership will allow us to herald a new era in the creative arts industries, not only in the UAE, but across the MENA Region.”

Speaking on behalf of CEA, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Peter Walsh and Diwakar Gandhi, said, “We are delighted to embark on this journey with CUD for this ground-breaking initiative in Dubai. The synergy and shared value of student centric approach between CEA and CUD will foster innovation and advancement in the digital creative arts industry in the UAE and across the MENA region.

“Students will have access to world-class CUD campus facilities, instructors and industry mentors at the Dubai City Walk campus, which will enable them to develop skills to set them apart, while building deep networks of like-minded peers and industry professionals. We are extremely proud of our partnership with CUD and look forward to delivering the CEA curriculum to enhance the digital landscape.”

The new partnership adds to CUD’s existing portfolio of Canadian partner institutions, which provide transfer and further study opportunities for students starting their education in the UAE.

About Canadian University Dubai (CUD)

Canadian University Dubai, established in 2006, is a higher academic institution located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ranked in the top 2% of universities worldwide and top 4 in the UAE according to the QS World University Rankings 2022, CUD offers a broad range of academic programs at undergraduate and graduate levels, based on the Canadian curriculum, and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, and employment opportunities in Canada.

About Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA)

The Centre for Entertainment Arts is focused on providing a best-in-class educational experience for artists, designers, and technical creatives looking to build dynamic careers in the Visual Effects, Animation and Gaming Industries. With over 750 years combined industry experience, and 500+ film, television, and game credits to date, our instructors and faculty provide the critical mentorship and networking opportunities needed to help students rise above the competition.

