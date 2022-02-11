Muscat, Oman: Belkin International, a global consumer electronics leader, opens two exclusive Belkin stores in Oman in partnership with AAMAAL LLC. The outlets, located at the Mall of Oman and the City Centre Qurum, showcases the unique and latest range of Belkin products while increasing brand awareness across the Middle East. The opening follows the success of two trial franchise concepts in the Sultanate.

The grand opening was inaugurated by the footballer Ali Al Habsi. Belkin has signed Oman national football star and 2022 FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ali Al Habsi as the face to drive brand awareness about the upcoming Belkin stores and Belkin products. He will also represent the brand at various official functions.

Fawad Mir, Regional Managing Director of Belkin EMEA, said: "The retail environment in the region is increasingly sophisticated, with customers looking to experience products before making their buying decisions. Our two new stores in Oman cater to this trend while reaffirming our commitment to the region. We invite customers to experience our innovations and premium quality in an attractive and modern setting. We will continue to expand and grow our business while keeping customer centricity at the heart of our operations.”

Sheikh Al Harith Al Khalili, the Executive Partner at AAMAAL LLC, expressed: "This is an important milestone in Belkin's journey in Oman and the region. Belkin stores aim to provide state of the art customer experience, which the brand has to offer. This collaboration will strengthen AAMAAL's footprint in the region, and AAMAAL looks forward to a sustainable business partnership with Belkin.

The stores will offer a one-of-a-kind retail experience for customers across Oman to explore products in an interactive setting. A custom-built video wall at the storefront and audiovisual projections on the inner LED screens will guide consumers through the product journey. Customers will also have access to a customer experience desk with an experiential display showcasing top-selling products in categories such as audio, power banks, Magsafe charging products and more. The full range of Belkin products will be in stock with trained salespeople to guide customers through the product experience. The stores will also host exclusive product launches and special events for customers.

Speaking on his collaboration with Belkin, Ali Al Habsi, one of Oman's top football players, said, "I am honoured to be representing a globally renowned brand like Belkin, which is synonymous with premium quality and unique designs. Belkin continues to offer its consumers innovative and smart products, providing them with convenient and upgraded lifestyles. I look forward to contributing to the brand's continued success in the Sultanate of Oman and the Gulf region."

Belkin has already enjoyed five successful years in Oman selling in other channels and is now looking forward to delighting customers in a dedicated standalone store. The brand's commitment to quality and excellence was on full display at CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, where Belkin was named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds, and Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking.

