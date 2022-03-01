BEEAH Education, the training and development business of BEEAH Group, launches ‘The Great Battery Challenge’ to empower and mobilise youth to adopt sustainable disposal practices

Sharjah, UAE: BEEAH, the Middle East’s leading sustainability pioneer, has renewed its strategic partnership with Duracell for a fourth consecutive year.

To date, the partnership has led to thousands of waste batteries being collected every year. According to AC Nielsen, estimated that there are millions of batteries purchased in the UAE each year. Most of these batteries are disposed of, without recycling, and end up in landfills.

BEEAH’s partnership with Duracell, one of the biggest investors in sustainability programs in the battery industry globally, has had a significant impact in preventing this waste from releasing harmful chemicals in landfills and the wider environment.

Commenting on the partnership, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, said: “At BEEAH, it is our mission to pioneer a sustainable quality of life for all. Engaging youth is a critical part of our work towards this mission, as they are future ambassadors for sustainability “BEEAH’s goals align with those of Duracell, and by working together, we will continue to utilise community engagement platforms to empower students and encourage future environmental advocacy.”

To engage the youth to participate in environmental action, BEEAH Education, the training and development business of BEEAH Group, will also be launching “The Great Battery Challenge” in its 3rd edition.

In previous years, ‘The Great Battery Challenge’ successfully engaged over 100 schools across the emirates of Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This year’s edition of the challenge will be expanded across all UAE schools and will continue to focus on the responsible disposal of batteries and the benefits of recycling.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Director of BEEAH Education, said: “Nothing is more rewarding than reaching out to students and equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to secure a sustainable future. We are excited for ‘The Great Battery Challenge’, which has been one of our most successful contests to date.”

BEEAH Education runs several programs to engage the youth, reaching thousands of students every year across 700 schools in the UAE.

“‘The Great Battery Challenge’ is a workable solution to the sustainability challenges the world faces today. By sharing this with students, we hope to inspire more students to adopt an innovative mindset and demonstrate the positive impact that comes from responsible disposal and sustainable living.

“We look forward to more schools introducing the challenge to their student bodies. This will not only promote education in sustainability for students, but also contribute to wider sustainable impact in the UAE,” Al Huwaidi added.

Participating schools will compete and collect as many used batteries as possible inside the special Duracell bin provided to each school. The competition will run for six months from January until June 2022, and winners will be chosen based on the highest collection rates.

Amer Afifi, General Manager at Duracell Middle East & India, added: “The long-term continuity of sustainable practices rests with the current and future generations recognising the importance of environmental preservation and doing their part to protect the planet. At Duracell, we are working on two essential points, one of them is enhancing the sustainability features of our products, while at the same time, we are relentlessly working on building awareness around the importance of battery recycling, starting with young generations. In the UAE, The Great Battery Challenge, is an important step towards this vision. We are delighted to be promoting this important program for the 3rd time alongside BEEAH.”

Duracell is one of the biggest investors in sustainability programs in the battery industry globally. The BEEAH and Duracell partnership will continue to promote proper battery disposal with ready access to dedicated battery recycling bins, contests for the youth and other initiatives that support a healthy environment and circular economy in the UAE.

