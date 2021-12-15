Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, hosted a high-level delegation from Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) for two days to agree on practical steps to be taken by both parties in order to implement the action plan for the agreement that has been signed between Bahrain Bourse and ADX in November.

Both parties agreed on a mechanism to implement new measures, including the implementation of External Market Access (Cross-Brokerage), Order Routing, Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) & settlements, and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Listing & Settlement.

Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa commented: “Following the signing with ADX, we are working closely together to implement the plan of listing ETFs, enabling CSD integration in both markets, and automating smart order routing systems. Our collaboration with ADX goes in line with Bahrain Bourse’s strategy to enhance market liquidity and provide enhanced services to investors in order to develop the capital market in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Chief Executive Officer of ADX, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, commented: “The steps that we have agreed to take with the Bahrain Bourse during our two-day visit will put into action a robust series of measures that will enhance liquidity and efficiency in both of our markets. Technological and product innovation are at the forefront of ADX’s strategy to bolster the dynamism of the Emirate’s capital markets. Forging deep relationships with the Bahrain Bourse will bring about mutual benefits while increasing the accessibility of high growth opportunities for investors on both exchanges.”

It is worth noting that earlier this month, Bahrain Bourse and ADX signed a strategic partnership agreement to implement a cross-border plan in trading and post-trading environments over the following nine months. As part of ADX's growth strategy, announced at the start of the year, the exchange is forming relationships with global exchanges, expanding its product and service offerings to the market, and investing in cutting-edge infrastructure.

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

