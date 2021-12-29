PHOTO
During the award ceremony, employees who had served Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear for five, ten, and fifteen years were presented with trophies and certificates to recognize their accomplishments and years of dedication and commitment.
Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse remarked, ‘’On this special occasion, I would like to thank our devoted employees for their loyalty and commitment in serving Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear. Rewarding commitment and long service is a fundamental principle of Bahrain Bourse’s efforts to strengthen employee engagement through providing a conducive work environment. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and these awards give us the opportunity to acknowledge their contributions and years of service. ”
“At Bahrain Bourse, we are focused on our employees’ growth, success, and personal development and consider our employees to be our most valuable asset. Our long-serving employees’ dedication underpins our continued growth and our drive to deepen our relationships with various stakeholders within our ecosystem. We are confident that with their continued dedication and efforts, Bahrain Bourse will continue to prosper further,” Sh. Khalifa added.
About Bahrain Bourse
Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.
