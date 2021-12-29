During the award ceremony, employees who had served Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear for five, ten, and fifteen years were presented with trophies and certificates to recognize their accomplishments and years of dedication and commitment.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse remarked, ‘’On this special occasion, I would like to thank our devoted employees for their loyalty and commitment in serving Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear. Rewarding commitment and long service is a fundamental principle of Bahrain Bourse’s efforts to strengthen employee engagement through providing a conducive work environment. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and these awards give us the opportunity to acknowledge their contributions and years of service. ”

“At Bahrain Bourse, we are focused on our employees’ growth, success, and personal development and consider our employees to be our most valuable asset. Our long-serving employees’ dedication underpins our continued growth and our drive to deepen our relationships with various stakeholders within our ecosystem. We are confident that with their continued dedication and efforts, Bahrain Bourse will continue to prosper further,” Sh. Khalifa added.

