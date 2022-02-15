PHOTO
London: British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB), the international wholesale bank dedicated to specialist markets, has appointed Salim Abukhzaam as Director and Head of Treasury Sales. Abukhzaam, an experienced banking professional, rejoins BACB after a 9-month hiatus.
Having previously spent nine years at BACB, occupying positions such as Head of the Libya desk and Director for North Africa Markets, Abukhzaam brings familiarity with the Bank’s core markets as well as wide-ranging experience in treasury services and trade finance. As Head of Treasury Sales, Abukhzaam will work closely with Richard Burrows, BACB’s Treasurer, to drive business development in pursuit of the Bank’s sustainable growth strategy.
Commenting on his appointment, Abukhzaam says: “I’m delighted to be returning to the team at BACB, a bank that has played an important role in my career. I look forward to contributing to the Bank’s treasury offering and supporting business development across BACB’s core markets.”
“Our clients know Salim well from years of working together both in London and Tripoli,” said Burrows. “His extensive network and long-standing relationships across the sector will be great assets for BACB’s Treasury team as we continue to develop our service offering.”
“Salim brings in-depth understanding of the North African region, an area which continues to be a key focus for BACB,” adds BACB CEO Eddie Norton. “I am confident that his banking experience, in conjunction with his first-hand knowledge of BACB’s operations, will prove invaluable as we move forward with the next phase of our sustainable growth strategy.”
Based in London and regulated in the UK, BACB prides itself on a proven track record of excellence. The Bank’s strong relationship-banking approach and deep product and region expertise make it the partner of choice in financing trade flows to and from Africa and the Middle East.
About BACB:
BACB is an international wholesale bank with 50 years’ experience providing international trade solutions to clients who want to trade in and out of developing markets. Based in London, BACB leverages its position in the world’s leading financial market to forge close links with the global banking community. The bank specialises in supporting trade flows to and from the Middle East and Africa, connecting them with the rest of the world.
