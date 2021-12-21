With Expo 2020 well underway, Axis Communications continues to host the conversations that will shape the future. In partnership with the Sweden Pavilion in the event’s Sustainability District in Dubai, the global leader in security and surveillance is facilitating six high-impact conferences from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 that speak to the technology of a smarter, safer and more sustainable world. Through dialogue with industry experts and company leaders, Axis is sharing the discovery of new technologies and trends with participants from across the world.

The fourth conference, titled ‘Share in the discovery of growth through partnership’, will take place on 10 January 2022 and focus on the fundamentals of business collaboration and relationships. A key element that sits at the core of Axis, partnerships can range from a single, regional transaction to global agreements that require long-term investments of knowledge and infrastructure to meet business challenges and deliver optimal and mutually beneficial results.

The conference will be opened by Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director – Middle East & Africa at Axis, followed by an introduction from Dmitry Streltsov, the company’s Technology Integration Partner Program Manager. Martin Gren, Axis Founder, will then discuss Axis’ commitment to partnership.

From there, Axis further becomes the case study as speakers, including Tertius Wolfaardt, Axis Architecture and Engineering Manager – Middle East and Africa highlight the company’s partner network and how businesses can benefit from the community. Jamie Donald, Program Director, Technology Partners, Axis Communications Global Sales along with Amine Sadi, Regional Sales Manager, Milestone Systems MEA & Turkey, will discuss the partnership between Axis and Milestone Systems, the interlinked histories of the two companies and their joint impact.

Sheetal Rao, Regional Distribution Manager – Axis Communications MEA, will then unpack the power of partnerships in a panel discussion. Mahnaz Soltani, Product Analyst of Partner Solutions at Axis, will break down the Axis Milestone Optimizer, how it technically aligns the two companies and the benefits for end customers.

Haider Muhammad, Community Manager at Milestone Systems MEA & Turkey, will summarise the power of video.

Dmitry Streltsov will unpack the total cost of ownership (TCO) and why businesses should take it into account when considering the true value of their partnerships. The technology conference will finally conclude with real-world customers sharing their experiences with Axis and Milestone, followed by closing remarks from Dmitry Streltsov.

“Partnerships are defined by relationships, by people, and by a shared drive to maximise potential. This technology conference is about showcasing what Axis has accomplished when it prioritises collaboration, and also how others can emulate that success. Through sharing knowledge and insight, we can lay the foundations for alliances that positively contribute to the security and surveillance sector while also setting the stage for a smarter, more sustainable future,” commented Ettiene van der Watt.

To register and share in the discovery of growth through partnership on 10 January 2022, click here. To find out more about Axis’s participation in Expo 2020, click here.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems. Axis has more than 38​00 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit our website: www.axis.com.

Join Axis Communications at the World Expo 2020

As the industry leader in network solutions that enable a smarter and safer world, Axis is proud to be part of the World Expo 2020 in Dubai from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. To honour its Swedish heritage and ongoing commitment to sustainability, Axis will be representing Sweden as an official partner of the Sweden Pavilion at the World Expo’s Sustainability District. As governments and citizens across the world shift their focus to sustainability and safety, Axis will be showcasing its intelligent security solutions for smart cities.

By merging technology and data, Axis’s solutions for the future empower city authorities to better understand and manage key areas of urban life, including the environment, mobility, and public safety, ultimately creating better cities to live in. Axis will also be hosting high-impact events during the expo, touching on topics such as dependable technology for a changing world and the power of partnership. Interact with the Axis team, explore innovation, and create opportunities at the World Expo 2020: https://www.expo2020.axis.com/

