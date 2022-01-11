PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, announces the appointment of Nicolas Sibuet as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Mr. Sibuet brings over 26 years of experience across the shipping, oil & gas, and aviation industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Acting Senior Vice President for Strategy, Marketing and Communications at Abu Dhabi Airports. Mr. Sibuet also has extensive experience as an expert advisor to Boston Consulting Group where he worked on transforming and restructuring companies. Additionally, he was the Vice President for Marketing and Business Development at Weatherford, where he participated in the restructuring and disbursement of Weatherford drilling contracting arm, WDI. Prior to that, he held multiple roles in the oil & gas and shipping industries, delivering successful funding requirements to support business growth as well as leading and structuring finance departments.
Othman Aljeda, Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said: “I am pleased to welcome Nicolas as Aramex’s CFO. He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of leading companies towards transformational growth and has deep knowledge in various industry trends. His extensive experience will play a key role in the execution of our strategic priorities and will enable us to further optimize our recently redesigned operating model, as we seek to grow our global market share. The management team and I are looking forward to working closely with Nicolas to enable the company achieve sustainable growth for our key stakeholder groups.”
Mr. Sibuet holds a Master’s Degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Western Brittany in France and a Postgraduate Degree in Finance from the Strasbourg University in France.
-Ends-
About Aramex:
Since its foundation in 1982, Aramex has grown to become a global leader in the logistics and transportation industry, recognized for its customized and innovative services for businesses and consumers. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our location bridges the path between East and West, enabling our reach to more customers with the provision of effective logistics solutions worldwide. We currently have business operations in 600+ cities across more than 60 countries worldwide and employ over 17,000 professionals. We offer innovative services and solutions including international and domestic express delivery, freight-forwarding, integrated logistics and supply chain management, and e-commerce solutions. We are strategically leveraging technology for better and more efficient last-mile delivery solutions. This approach has significant benefits, and that’s why we consider ourselves a technology-driven enterprise, selling transportation and logistics solutions without owning heavy assets.
For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com
For more information, please contact:
Aramex
Mohammad Al Qassem
Senior Communications Manager
+971 4 524 6755
mohammadalah@aramex.com
Brunswick Group
Celine Aswad
Director
+971 4 560 9666
ARAMEX@brunswickgroup.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.