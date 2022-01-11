Dubai, UAE: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, announces the appointment of Nicolas Sibuet as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Sibuet brings over 26 years of experience across the shipping, oil & gas, and aviation industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Acting Senior Vice President for Strategy, Marketing and Communications at Abu Dhabi Airports. Mr. Sibuet also has extensive experience as an expert advisor to Boston Consulting Group where he worked on transforming and restructuring companies. Additionally, he was the Vice President for Marketing and Business Development at Weatherford, where he participated in the restructuring and disbursement of Weatherford drilling contracting arm, WDI. Prior to that, he held multiple roles in the oil & gas and shipping industries, delivering successful funding requirements to support business growth as well as leading and structuring finance departments.

Othman Aljeda, Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said: “I am pleased to welcome Nicolas as Aramex’s CFO. He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of leading companies towards transformational growth and has deep knowledge in various industry trends. His extensive experience will play a key role in the execution of our strategic priorities and will enable us to further optimize our recently redesigned operating model, as we seek to grow our global market share. The management team and I are looking forward to working closely with Nicolas to enable the company achieve sustainable growth for our key stakeholder groups.”

Mr. Sibuet holds a Master’s Degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Western Brittany in France and a Postgraduate Degree in Finance from the Strasbourg University in France.

About Aramex:

Since its foundation in 1982, Aramex has grown to become a global leader in the logistics and transportation industry, recognized for its customized and innovative services for businesses and consumers. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our location bridges the path between East and West, enabling our reach to more customers with the provision of effective logistics solutions worldwide. We currently have business operations in 600+ cities across more than 60 countries worldwide and employ over 17,000 professionals. We offer innovative services and solutions including international and domestic express delivery, freight-forwarding, integrated logistics and supply chain management, and e-commerce solutions. We are strategically leveraging technology for better and more efficient last-mile delivery solutions. This approach has significant benefits, and that’s why we consider ourselves a technology-driven enterprise, selling transportation and logistics solutions without owning heavy assets.

