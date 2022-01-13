New timings coincide with Arabian Travel Week

Monday opening will strengthen alignment with international markets

Reed Exhibitions (RX) the organiser of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has announced that this year’s four-day event will now open on Monday 9 May 2022 and close on Thursday 12 May 2022, to fall in line with the UAE’s new Monday-to-Friday working week.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the revised dates are also expected to complement international markets, the majority of which also follow the Monday-to-Friday working week.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME – Arabian Travel Market, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the global travel and tourism community to the UAE on Monday 9 May 2022. Made possible by the UAE’s forward-thinking decision to transition to a 4.5-day, Monday-to-Friday workweek, we are confident ATM 2022’s updated timings will benefit both exhibitors and attendees by offering improved alignment with international markets.”

Endorsing ATM’s position, UAE business sentiment is certainly very positive. According to a poll conducted by management consultancy Mercer, overall, 84% of private sector firms welcomed the initiative and 37% would adopt a long-term flexible approach, particularly those with close trading links with other Gulf countries.

Now in its 29th year and working in collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Economy (DTE) – previously known as the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), ATM 2022 will feature a broad selection of show highlights.

Travel Forward, the leading global event for travel technology, will shine a spotlight on next-generation innovations for tourism and hospitality. ATM buyer forums and speed networking events will take place during the four days of the show.

After joining remotely for ATM 2021, this year will see both the ARIVALDubai@ATM forum and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) participate live in Dubai for the first time ever.

The dedicated ARIVALDubai@ATM forum will cover current and future trends for tour operators and attractions, focusing on growing business through marketing, technology, distribution, thought leadership and executive-level connections. GBTA, the world’s premier business travel and meetings trade organisation, will deliver the latest business travel content, research and education to help drive the sector’s ongoing recovery and support growth in business travel.

ATM will play an integral role in the Arabian Travel Week (9-19 May), a festival of events dedicated to enabling travel professionals from all over the world to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.

The UAE remains one of the most Covid-secure countries on the planet, with consistently low case rates and robust measures to ensure tourists' safety at every stage of their visit, from arrival to departure. Like its neighbouring emirates, Dubai is committed to maintaining the highest hygiene and safety standards. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has endorsed its pandemic management, awarding the city a 'Safe Travels' stamp.

If you’d like to learn more about ATM, visit wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

About Arabian Travel Market (ATM)

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 29th year, is the leading, international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. ATM 2021 showcased over 1,300 exhibiting companies from 62 countries across nine halls at Dubai World Trade Centre, with visitors from more than 140 countries over the four days. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #IdeasArriveHere

Next in-person event: Monday 9 to Thursday 12 May 2022, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Next virtual event: Tuesday 17 to Wednesday 18 May 2022

About Arabian Travel Week

Arabian Travel Week is a festival of events taking place within and alongside Arabian Travel Market 2022. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes ATM Virtual, ILTM Arabia, Arrival Dubai, Influencers’ events and activations, as well as Travel Forward. It also features the ATM Buyer Forums, ATM Speed Networking Events as well as a series of country summits.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

