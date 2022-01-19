In a step that will accelerate its ESG transformation, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest Aluminium smelter ex-China, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA Ltd. (MHI EMEA), part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, on 19 January 2022 to collaborate on opportunities to reduce Alba’s carbon footprint.

The MoU -- first-of-its-kind with an aluminium producer – will lay the foundations to conduct a feasibility study on utilising the technology to capture CO₂ from flue gas, developed by MHI Group in collaboration with Kansai Electric Power Co., to reduce Alba’s plant emissions for decarbonization.

Held at Al Dana Hall, the signing ceremony was attended by Alba’s Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa and Kentaro Hosomi - CEO of MHI EMEA, in the presence of Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan, in addition to senior officials from MHI Group.

Speaking on this occasion, Alba’s Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

“Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) matters are fronting everything we do in Alba.

This MoU will play a fundamental role as we want to be accelerators and embed sustainability considerations in our operations to be more environmentally responsible and inclusive.

We are also pleased to partner with MHI Group - a proven leader in Carbon Capture technology - as we chart our journey in our race to decarbonisation.”

The CEO of MHI EMEA, Kentaro Hosomi, added:

“As a market leader in decarbonization technology such as carbon capture, storage and utilisation, MHI Group is proud to support Alba and the Kingdom of Bahrain in reaching their ambitious sustainability goals. It is partnerships such as this that enable industry to move quickly on the way to carbon neutrality.”

As one of the leading industrial companies in Bahrain, Alba’s decarbonisation efforts will play an important role in achieving the Kingdom’s recently-announced Net Zero and Renewable Energy Targets by HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

Over the last five decades, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is at the heart of a thriving Bahrain’s aluminium sector, which accounts for approximately 12% of the country's GDP. Renowned for being an employer of choice, Alba is a model in Employee Training and Development and employs over 3,100 people across its operations (2021), of which 84% are Bahraini nationals. It is noteworthy that in 2021, Alba achieved more than 581,000 training- hours despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Over 50 years, the Company has invested into projects that had a positive impact on the society in which it operates. More recently, Alba’s US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-plus MW Solar Farm Project and strategic role in the future Aluminium Downstream Park are a testimony of Alba’s Sustainability Roadmap that will meet the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in COP26 summit. In addition, globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016 and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis attest to Alba’s actions to produce aluminium responsibly and sustainably.

Alba has also been recognised internationally for its strong values and operating excellence, with the most recent ones being top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest; Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas; and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom. For more information on Alba, please visit www.albasmelter.com

Alba External Grievance Mechanism

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism receives and facilitates the resolution of any affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance. External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day.

Alba Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Alba’s response strategy to COVID-19 was initiated back to January 2020 in line with the guidelines of Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company was able to maintain safe operations throughout 2021 thanks to its nimble workforce – employees and contractors’ personnel.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.

