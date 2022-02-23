Dubai: Al Tayer Motors, the UAE’s official Ferrari importer, began the year on a winning note by picking up its third consecutive ‘Best Ferrari Importer’ in the Middle East award at the recently concluded Ferrari Middle East Annual Regional Conference.

It was the UAE dealership’s second time winning a total of five accolades, one of the few dealers globally to achieve this distinction. In addition to ‘Best Ferrari Importer’ ,the other honours include ‘Best Showroom Experience’, ‘Best Service Experience’, ‘Top Marketing Executive’, and ‘Top Sales Advisor’.

“The UAE has led the world in staying safe and open for business throughout the pandemic, and as a result we were able to keep our passionate Ferrari owners engaged with a host of activities, while drawing in new members to this exceptional brand. We are proud of the awards we won, a testament to the dedication and talent of our world-class Ferrari team” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors.

This year’s award takes Al Tayer Motors’ ‘Best Importer in the Middle East’ overall tally to six.

“Al Tayer Motors has consistently performed to a high standard among our dealers and raised the bar with their commitment to delivering a rich and immersive brand experience for our UAE Ferraristi. We congratulate the team on their many achievements and look forward to continuing our joint efforts to enhance our customer’s brand journey in the future,” said Giorgio Turri, General Manager at Ferrari Middle East.

Al Tayer Motors offers customers a number of ways to contact the dealership through altayermotors.com, the Al Tayer Motors app, its social media presences as well as 800 MOTORS.

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European and American automobile manufacturers Ferrari, Maserati, Land Rover, Jaguar, Lincoln, Ford and Ford Trucks across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,600 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Ferrari, Maserati, Land Rover, Jaguar, Lincoln, Ford and Ford Trucks are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

