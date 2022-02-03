Dubai, UAE : Currently Turkish Airlines operates 28 weekly flights to the UAE (21 weekly flights between Istanbul Airport and Dubai Airport, 3 weekly flights between Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Dubai Airport and 4 weekly flights between Istanbul Airport and Abu Dhabi Airport). Al Naboodah Travel & Tourism is proud to be a GSA of Turkish Airlines in Dubai and the Northern Emirates since 1983.

Al Naboodah Travel is part of one of the UAE’s most renowned and innovative groups, the Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group. With over 45 years of experience, the dynamic travel and tourism company enjoys an unparalleled reputation for quality and excellence encompassing all aspects of the travel industry. Turkish Airlines, famed for flying to more countries than any other airline, celebrates its 40-year anniversary of flying to the UAE in tandem with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations. The airline, established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft launched its first Middle East flights to Beirut and Cairo in 1951, while the first Turkish Airlines flight landed in Abu Dhabi on 7th January 1981 with the route relaunching on January 25th, 2006.

Nasir Jamal Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Al Naboodah Travel & Tourism said, “On behalf of the entire organisation at Al Naboodah Travel, we extend our sincerest congratulations to our partner Turkish Airlines for completing 40 glorious years of success in the UAE. We hope to continue our wonderful relationship for years to come. This is a significant milestone in the journey of any airline that has stood the test of time to metamorphose in a globally competitive aviation industry.”

About the Al Naboodah Group:

Founded in 1958 by two brothers, the Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group is among the most well-respected family company names in the UAE. Employing around 10,000 people of almost 50 different nationalities, the Al Naboodah Group’s core business focus covers civil engineering, building and MEP, in addition to representing a diverse portfolio of global brands in the automotive, transportation, travel, electrical, logistics, agriculture, smart cities, real estate and renewable energy sectors.

Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Holding LLC is the parent company of the Group, and Al Naboodah Group Enterprises was established to oversee the management of the Group’s two main operating divisions – Al Naboodah Construction Group (ANCG), and Al Naboodah Commercial Group (ACG).

Al Naboodah is a trusted brand renowned for the delivery of world-class projects and services and exceeding the quality demanded by its clients. We wholeheartedly engage in sustainability at every level in our organisation, starting from the very top, and we acknowledge the vital role it has to play in any organisation looking to a successful future.

For more information, please visit: www.alnaboodah.com

