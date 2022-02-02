Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Hilal Bank, a subsidiary of ADCB Group, is reshaping the UAE banking landscape with the launch of Al Hilal, a lifestyle-focused “super app” that offers a wide range of banking and non-financial services tailored to families and their children.

Launched in tandem with a new visual identity for the organization, which will now be known simply as “Al Hilal”, the platform is designed to provide a fresh customer experience. The app forms the core of Al Hilal’s new offering, combining access to financial products and services with a diverse digital marketplace, through a wide range of partnerships.

The Al Hilal super app allows customers to open current and savings accounts for themselves and their children, as well as manage payments and other banking services. Registration also opens the door to a wide choice of non-banking products and services, personalized to individual lifestyle preferences, along with the opportunity to earn loyalty rewards. Using the UAE Pass system for rapid authentication, signing up is now a straight-forward and seamless process.

H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of ADCB Group, commented: “Since the establishment of Al Hilal Bank, it has been a progressive force in the economy and its innovation will ensure a continued central role in the nation’s future development. ADCB’s acquisition of Al Hilal Bank in 2019 transformed the Bank into a digitally driven organisation providing high quality Shariah-compliant products and services to individual customers. This strategy is embodied in the rebirth of a new brand identity and the launch of a super app representing the vitality of the organisation, taking integrated financial and lifestyle offering to the next level. It is a significant accomplishment by a diverse employee base that is characterized by 51% representation of UAE national talent – one of the highest Emiratisation rates of any UAE bank. By deploying disruptive, cutting edge digital technology, and prioritising customer centricity and simplicity, Al Hilal will make strong progress in its strategic objective to expand its footprint and its customer base.”

Ala’a Eraiqat, Chairman of Al Hilal and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB, said: “The launch of a redefined brand identity and a disruptive super app in an accelerated timeframe is a source of significant pride for the Bank. This secure, cloud-based platform showcases innovation at its best, providing services that will make a positive difference in the lives of our customers. The app offers families a totally new digital banking experience, while addressing a pressing need to ensure that our children grow up to be financially responsible adults. It provides convenient banking services and an ecosystem of complementary products and services, through a wide range of retail and service partners. The app uses machine learning technology to be agile and scalable, meaning that the super app will grow, adapt and become even more connected to personal preferences. We look forward to establishing Al Hilal as the leading financial services super app in the UAE, ahead of further expansion to regional markets.”

A major feature in the new proposition is a family finance function that uses gamification to encourage children to be financially responsible. The app employs a system of rewards designed to be used for schoolwork or chores, as well as incentives to save with age-specific settings, and debit cards with parental controls on online spending. Many of the services on the super app, including the digital marketplace, are available to anyone, whether they have an Al Hilal bank account or not.

Al Hilal, which can be downloaded on both iOS APP store and Google Play Store, has received overwhelmingly positive feedback during the testing period with members of the public. Al Hilal users will be constantly encouraged to provide feedback for further enhancements and to contribute ideas of new features that will continuously meet the modern lifestyle needs.

