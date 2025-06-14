2nd edition of the ADEK Awards concludes with over 500 submissions from schools and early education institutions in Abu Dhabi.

Up to AED 7 million cash prizes awarded to 33 winners across 16 categories at individual and school program levels.

New categories recognize achievements in artificial intelligence, anti-bullying, and collaboration efforts with ADEK

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aiming to empower school communities to continuously raise the bar for quality education across the Emirate - the second edition of the ADEK Awards concluded with winners announced across public, private, and charter schools, recognizing outstanding contributions of educators and school programs within Abu Dhabi’s dynamic education ecosystem.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, this year’s awards included 16 categories, with new areas highlighting efforts in AI integration, anti-bullying initiatives, school collaboration with ADEK, and expanded recognition for early education institutions. More than 500 submissions were evaluated by subject matter experts, who identified impactful initiatives and meaningful efforts that went above and beyond in creating nurturing learning environments where students can truly thrive.

The Awards also recognized 17 schools for demonstrating significant improvement in student progress and attainment across Standardized Benchmark Assessments (SBA), in English, Math, and Science.

The ADEK Awards are more than a recognition, it is a call to action and a reminder to nurture innovation and celebrate collaboration, empowering schools to champion best practices that will shape lifelong learners who contribute meaningfully to society and are future-ready.

The ADEK Awards aim to inspire a culture of continuous improvement where winning schools will also have the opportunity to share their best practices, enabling others to learn, grow and elevate the collective impact of education across Abu Dhabi.

ADEK AWARDS 2025 WINNERS

6 Individual Award Winners Individual Awards Name Principal of the Year Award Lee Dabagia from Summit International Schools Outstanding Teacher Award Early Years and Primary Teacher Award Rehab ElShafey from Al Amal Kindergarten Secondary Teacher Award Wafa Alshamsi from Al Jahili School Arabic Literacy & Culture Teacher Award Lolwah Mansoor from Al Fateh School Students of Determination Teacher Award Mahmoud Mohamed from Al Hosn School Unsung Hero Award Sameera Mohammed from Khalifa City School

10 Program Award Winners received cash prizes that are dedicated to improving the winning schools’ initiatives. Program Awards School Best Parental Engagement Award The British International School Abu Dhabi Best Student Wellbeing Program Al Rayaheen Charter School Best Professional Development Program (Leaders) Al Riyadh Charter School Best Professional Development Program (Teachers) American International School – Abu Dhabi Best Inclusive Practice Award Al Dhafra Private Academy Best Reading Program Award Al Nahda National School for Girls Best Arabic Program Award Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls Best Anti-Bullying Program Award Al Huiteen School Best AI Program ADNOC Schools - Sas Al Nakhl Best ADEK Engagement Award Madar International School

For more information on this year’s ADEK Awards Winners visit the website: https://educationawards.ae/en/

