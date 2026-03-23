Namibia’s rapidly expanding offshore energy sector has gained a critical new enabler with the launch of Zephyr Marine Services Pty Ltd - a locally owned company dedicated to marine asset logistics and operational solutions. At the helm is co-Founder and Executive Director Taimi Nangula Itembu, a respected Namibian professional now stepping into a leadership role focused on building domestic capacity to support the country’s maritime and offshore industries.

Itembu brings a strong track record of public sector, policy and international engagement to her new role. Her career spans key institutions including the Judiciary of Namibia and the Parliament of Namibia, where she contributed to legislative processes, governance oversight and institutional reform. She later built extensive experience in public and government affairs within the energy sector, gaining insight into stakeholder engagement, regulatory frameworks and the strategic priorities shaping Namibia’s oil and gas landscape.

She has held various positions at ExxonMobil, including Deputy Country Manager for Namibia, before moving on to a global role in Europe in Public and Government Affair. Her early career also includes work with the U.S. Department of State, strengthening U.S.-Namibian relations. Academically, Itembu holds a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology from St. Francis Xavier University. Her transition into Zephyr Marine Services reflects a deliberate move toward building Namibian-led solutions.

“I am deeply grateful for my time at ExxonMobil, which provided an exceptional platform for growth, learning and professional development. The experience, mentorship and exposure I gained have been instrumental in shaping my understanding of Namibia’s energy landscape and the broader global industry. I leave with immense appreciation for the opportunities I was given and carry those lessons forward as I take on this next chapter,” Itembu said.

The launch of Zephyr Marine Services comes at a critical time for the Namibian oil and gas industry. With first oil on the cards for 2029 - led by the TotalEnergies-operated Venus and Mopane fields -, the demand for robust, locally-driven logistics, marine coordination and operational support continues to rise. TotalEnergies aims to reach FID for the Venus project in 2026 and recently signed an agreement with Galp Energia - former operator of the Mopane field - granting it operatorship of PEL 83. Under the terms of the deal, Galp will retain a stake in PEL 83 while assuming a 10% stake in the Venus project.

Other players are driving exploration activities in Namibia’s off- and onshore basins. In 2025, several milestones were achieved, including Rhino Resources’ light oil discovery at the Capricornus 1-X well in April. Chevron announced plans to embark on a 2026/2027 drilling campaign while ReconAfrica completed drilling at the Kavango West 1X well (onshore). Looking ahead, ReconAfrica plans to return to Kavango West 1X in 2026 to conduct a production test. Offshore, Shell could likely drill an exploration well at PEL 39, Chevron at PEL 82 and Rhino Resources is targeting 2 appraisal wells at Capricornus and Volans. Continued exploration across the Orange and Walvis Basins are expected through 2028, strengthening Namibia’s position as a future production hub.

Stepping into this picture, the launch of Zephyr Marine Services is expected to not only support upcoming drilling campaigns but position Namibian expertise at the heart of the country’s next development phase. Offering tailored, efficient and reliable solutions designed specifically for Namibia’s evolving offshore ecosystem, the company represents more than a service provider, but a broader shift toward local participation, innovation and ownership in the country’s energy value chain. Zephyr Marine Services is looking at building real industrial capability in Namibia, taking on high-barrier entry services and supporting the country’s move toward first oil production.

“This is about building something meaningful for Namibia. Zephyr Marine Services is rooted in the belief that Namibians should not only participate in our country’s energy future but actively shape it. We are creating solutions that understand local realities, respond to local challenges and contribute to long-term national growth,” said Itembu.

The company’s mission is clear: to support Namibia’s growing maritime and offshore industries with efficient, reliable and locally driven marine logistics solutions. From vessel coordination and asset management to operational planning, Zephyr Marine Services is positioning itself as a critical link between upstream operators and on-the-ground execution.