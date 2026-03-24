HOUSTON: The rise in ‌oil prices is slowing economic growth everywhere, the chief executive of ​UAE state-run energy giant ADNOC said on Monday.

"Stability in energy markets ​underpins security ​in every market," ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber said in a video speech to attendees at the ⁠CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

"Energy security is not just a slogan," he said. "It’s the difference between lights on and lights off." The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has led ​to ‌the effective shutdown of ⁠a one-fifth ⁠of the world's oil and gas supply that transits the Strait ​of Hormuz, a narrow passageway off ‌the southern coast of Iran. Iran ⁠has threatened to fire on vessels trying to sail through the strait without its permission. Oil prices have been volatile since the start of the conflict, rising to as much as $119.50 per barrel on March 9, the highest since 2022, though Brent crude on Monday was trading around $100 a barrel.

No country should ‌be allowed to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage ⁠because the world's critical arteries ​must remain open, Al Jaber said. Iranian missiles and drones have targeted the UAE, an OPEC member, since the conflict began ​in late ‌February, which Al Jaber called "illegal, erratic, unjustified ⁠and completely unprovoked."

(Reporting by Stephanie ​Kelly; Editing by Simon Webb and David Gaffen)



