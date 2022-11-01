Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) (https://www.Zebra.com/us/en.html), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, has introduced the TC15 mobile computer (https://bit.ly/3DjKhV2) in Africa to help empower businesses in logistics, retail and field industries with a durable connectivity solution.

The launch of the TC15 addresses the increasing need for a rugged, durable mobile computer for delivery drivers, transport and logistics staff, retail workers and small and medium-size enterprise (SME) owners in the region. This solution will help make it easier for workers to do their jobs and help them take more real-time control of their work.

The TC15 is particularly suited to SME companies who might be tempted to purchase consumer-grade devices which require more frequent maintenance and device replacements due to lack of durability— and it shows in the total cost of ownership. While consumer cell phones can cost as little as half of their rugged counterparts, VDC Research indicates over five years, the average consumer cell phone will cost nearly 2.5x more in operating costs, 2.5x more in lost productivity and nearly 2x the IT support costs.

The TC15 is waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof, making it ideal for the rough terrains and unpredictable environmental conditions that impact logistics drivers and utility field workers every day in the Africa region. This mobile computer helps businesses empower their front-line workers – even those wearing gloves – with a device that is equipped to handle the extreme weather conditions, prolonged sun or heat exposure and vast ranges of infrastructure.

Workers get fast point-and-shoot capture of virtually any barcode including 1D, 2D and Digimarc even if they are damaged, poorly printed or dirty. The scanner also captures images, enabling third-party optical character recognition applications to automatically capture text information, such as information on labels to track shipments in a warehouse. Support for Unique Device Identification barcodes enables better tracking and management of assets and equipment.

The device’s high capacity 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 80% in less than two hours helps keep logistics drivers connected even on long journeys. Additionally, the 5G functionality and advanced 2.2 GHz processor allows workers to use the TC15 to communicate with remote managers or product experts to get answers from wherever they are in real time while maintaining quality and speed of service. This makes it easier for logistics, field and even retail workers to trust that the device they are using will support them for long durations of time, even in areas where service may seem patchy.

“Recent technological improvements made in the retail and warehouse industries have outlined the importance of utilising devices to streamline operations so that workers can keep their focus on customer-facing responsibilities,” said Neil Gouveia, Director, Africa, Zebra Technologies. “The TC15 is ideal for any IT operations leader who is looking for a mobile computer that is enterprise ready to fulfill this purpose.”

Users also benefit from powerful features with Zebra Mobility DNA Professional (https://bit.ly/3sOWIU2) which streamlines the implementation, management, security and operations of their devices. For example, users can control Google Mobile Services (GMS) apps and services available on devices with GMS Restricted Mode. They can also automatically enable enterprise mobility management support for every feature on the TC15 with OEMConfig and control the applications and device features workers can access with the Enterprise Home Screen.

Key Takeaways

Zebra Technologies has launched the TC15 mobile computer in Africa.

This solution offers businesses in the region a rugged device that better ensures long-lasting battery life and connectivity, durability to unpredictable environmental conditions, exceptional point-and-shoot capture, and Zebra Mobility DNA Professional features.

The implementation of the TC15 in Africa will help regional businesses keep pace with digital improvements in retail and warehousing.



Media Contact:

Marie Yossava

Grapevine Communications

Johannesburg

T +27 11 469 0705

office@grapevinecommunications.co.za

Local Contact:

Neil Gouveia, Director Africa

Zebra Technologies

neil.gouveia@zebra.com

T: +27 11 069 6210

About Zebra Technologies:

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.Zebra.com or sign up for news alerts (https://bit.ly/3NoReJe). Follow Zebra’s Your Edge (https://bit.ly/3h4oh9a) blog, LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3sLgrnG), Twitter (https://bit.ly/3FHZguK) and Facebook (https://bit.ly/3h1QiOI), and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives (https://bit.ly/3WnlFDC).

