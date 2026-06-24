In response to a formal invitation by the Government of Zambia, an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) will be deployed to observe the general elections in the Republic of Zambia on 13 August 2026.

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has appointed Michael McNamara, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer.

Ahead of deployment, Chief Observer, McNamara, declared: “I am honoured to lead this sixth EU Election Observation Mission to Zambia. The EU has observed every general election since 2001, a testimony to a long-standing partnership. I look forward to meeting and engaging with representatives of State institutions, political parties, candidates, civil society, and other electoral stakeholders in Zambia.”

Background

The EU EOM will provide a comprehensive, independent, and impartial assessment of the electoral process based on Zambia’s national legal framework as well as international and regional standards for democratic elections.

The EOM will be composed of different observer groups. The Core Team will consist of eleven election experts, scheduled to arrive in the country at the end of June. Closer to election day, 32 Long-Term Observers will join the mission and deploy across the country, followed by 32 Short-Term Observers.

In line with the EU’s methodology on election observation, the mission will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference after the elections. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented and shared with stakeholders after the finalisation of the entire electoral process.