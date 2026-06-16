Award-winning South Sudanese artist Irene Toss, born Amira Manyiel, has performed on some of East Africa’s biggest stages. Known for songs that speak to resilience, identity and hope, she has become one of the most recognizable female voices in South Sudan’s music industry.

But shortly after performing Guwa Le Shabab (power to the youth) at the official launch of the Hear Us. Act Now. for Peace campaign led by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Kuajok, she stepped away from the stage and broke down in tears.

For a moment, the audience was bewildered.

She had been singing about young people, their dreams, frustrations, and desire to be part of decisions that shape their future. But as she looked out at the thousands gathered, one face stayed with her. It was a little boy.

“I saw a boy whose front teeth had just fallen out. He could not have been more than six years old,” Irene recalled. “I kept wondering whether he had a home to return to, whether he was going to school, whether his parents were there to care for him. It made me emotional.”

For Irene, the moment became a reminder of the challenges many children and young people face, including access to education, support and opportunities.

“Every child deserves a chance,” she said. “When I looked at him, I thought about all the young people who need opportunities, education and support. That is what this campaign means to me.”

For Irene, Guwa Le Shabab is more than a song. It is a message.

“This song tells our leaders that young people need a chance,” she said. “We want to be part of the conversations and the decisions that shape our future.”

The song also carries a message of unity, echoing the idea of “64 in 1,” a call for 64 tribes to unite in calling for lasting peace.

Still, Irene says many young people, especially women, continue to face difficult realities.

“Even with the income I earn from my performances, I still struggle as a young woman,” she said. “So, I think about girls my age who have dropped out of school, who may be raising children on their own or who have no one to support them. Many are left alone to survive.”

For Irene, peace is not only about stopping violence. It is also about creating conditions where young people can live with dignity and hope.

“What defines peace is that children are in school, youth have jobs, and communities have hope for a brighter future.”

Another impactful performance came from the Loo Cultural Group. Their intense drumming and forceful movements sparked conversation among the crowd. Some described the performance as aggressive, but for the performers, that was the point.

“Through our dance, we are saying that peace cannot wait. We must act now,” said James Majak, the 29-year-old lead performer.

For Rebecca Akuyo, 28, the founder of the Loo Cultural Group, peace can come when culture is preserved and handed down generationally.

“This group is inspired by the culture of my grandparents,” she said. “Today, I train young people so that the new generation can use it for peace.”

For young people in Warrap state, the campaign event was a platform for understanding.

“As you can see today, people are dancing, they are interacting, and some have come from very far places. This creates understanding and networks among our youth,” said the Chairperson of the Warrap State Youth Union, Majook Kuek Kuol.

“When durable peace is finally here, we will see it through roads, hospitals, schools and security. Until then, as members of this state’s youth union, we will continue building on these dialogues we have had here today.”

For UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer, Mbela Mjuma, the message was clear. “Young people want opportunities, inclusion and a chance to contribute to building peaceful communities. Their voices matter.”

As the event came to a close, Irene’s thoughts returned to the boy who had moved her to tears. His name remains unknown. But for her, he symbolizes the need for all South Sudanese to act now for peace.

“If we listen to young people, support their dreams and create opportunities for them, we can build a peaceful future,” she said. “Every child deserves that chance.”