The Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) proudly marks UNICEF’s International Day of Play under the global theme “Choose Play – Every Day”, standing in solidarity with children and young people worldwide to champion the universal right to play.

This year’s theme serves as a powerful reminder to governments, corporations, educators, families, and communities to make daily choices that protect, promote and prioritise play in the lives of every child and young person. Play is not a luxury – it is essential to physical, mental, emotional and social development. It builds resilience, nurtures creativity, and strengthens inclusion, especially in times of adversity.

In alignment with this, the Youth Charter continues to deliver on its Global Call to Action, launched at the UN Summit of the Future, to ensure that sport, art, culture, and digital innovation are recognised as vital tools of development and peace in the lives of children and youth.

Prof. Geoff Thompson MBE FRSA DL, Youth Charter Founder and Chair, stated:

“Play is a universal language – a bridge that connects young people to opportunity, potential and hope. On this International Day of Play, we reaffirm our mission to create safe, inclusive, and accessible environments where young people everywhere can play, learn, and grow. From our Community Campuses in London to our programmes across Africa and the Caribbean, play is the foundation of our work and a right we will never stop advocating for.”

As we move towards 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Youth Charter calls on partners, policymakers and people of influence to embed play into education, urban design, health, and youth policy frameworks – especially in underserved and marginalised communities.

Join the Movement

The Youth Charter invites individuals and organisations to:

Support and share the Global Call to Action at www.YouthCharter.org

Host local play-based events across Community Campuses and schools

Advocate for investment in inclusive, safe spaces for sport and creative expression

Listen to and uplift the voices of young people in decisions that affect their lives

Let us all “Choose Play – Every Day” and commit to a world where every child and young person can live, learn and thrive.

Media Contact:

Youth Charter Communications Team

media@youthcharter.org

www.YouthCharter.org

+44 (0)161 998 9555