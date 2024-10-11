Twenty-one young Ugandan entrepreneurs, including 11 women-led agribusinesses, presented their innovative products and sustainable solutions at the country’s biggest trade event, the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) International Trade Fair.

These small businesses represented startups and agribusinesses ranging from technology to cosmetics. They are part of the Youth Startup Academy Uganda (YSAU) and the Strengthening Agribusiness Resilience and Competitiveness (STAR) project.

Both projects are run by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and funded by the Republic of Korea.

Over 1,000 exhibitors from dozens of countries took part in the fair, which ran 2 to 10 October. With thousands of daily visitors, the fair serves as an ideal platform for businesses to connect with potential investors, mentors, and partners from across the regions.

'The support we received to attend the UMA Trade Fair for our first time has been invaluable,' said Twebese Rukandema, CEO of Asilia, which works with shea products. Asilia went through the STAR project. 'We have walked away with connections that we wouldn’t otherwise have made, from suppliers, to distributors and associations that we weren’t aware of, and most importantly, other small businesses where we have seen opportunities for partnership that will further our shared goals.'

Sung-soo Park, the Korean Ambassador to Uganda was captivated by the young entrepreneurs' innovative spirit. He engaged with each startup, providing encouragement and inspiration, and highlighting their potential to make a global impact.

With a focus on fostering entrepreneurship and empowering young talents, YSAU Startups showcased their innovations in security and IT, educational technology, agricultural products, cosmetics, and recycled electronic devices. Visitors spoke with the founders, experienced live demonstrations, and gained valuable insights into the future of these emerging industries.

'Our involvement in the UMA Trade Fair was a game-changer. It not only allowed us to showcase our product to a wider audience but also led to invaluable interactions with UMA attendees and major media coverage,' said Saul Kabali, CEO of SafeBangle Technologies. His company, which works in security and the Internet of things, went through the Youth Startup Academy Uganda, where they refined their business and financial model.

Startups met numerous consumers, giving them a chance to apply the sales, pitching, and communication skills that they learned at YSAU.

'We are thrilled to have received multiple pre-orders during the event, validating the need for our product in the market,' Kabali said.

As part of the STAR project, 11 agribusinesses specializing in shea, cassava, and oilseeds presented their products at UMA. From pure shea butter and premium shea-based cosmetics to cassava chips, flour, and a nutritious porridge for children, the range reflects the high quality and innovation within these businesses.

STAR has worked with the businesses to improve their branding, packaging, product development. That paid off as their new looks for sunflower oil and peanut butter caught visitors’ attention. The project also worked with them on strategies for climate change adaptation, so they are well-positioned for both local and international markets.

YSAU and STAR are dedicated to enhancing the institutional support for Ugandan small businesses and producers, strengthening the nation's entrepreneurial spirit.