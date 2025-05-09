On 24 March 1882, Dr Robert Koch announced to the Berlin Physiological Society that he had discovered Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes tuberculosis (TB). This landmark discovery revolutionised the understanding and treatment of TB. By isolating and culturing the microorganism, Dr Koch laid the foundation for effective diagnostic and treatment methods that have since saved countless lives. In recognition of his pioneering work, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1905.

Each year on 24 March, countries around the world commemorate World Tuberculosis Day (WTD)—not only to honour Dr Koch’s achievement but also to raise awareness of the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to accelerate efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

Despite significant advances, TB remains a major public health challenge in Ethiopia, as in many low- and middle-income countries. According to the 2024 WHO Global TB Report, Ethiopia is among the 30 high-burden countries for both TB and TB/HIV. The estimated TB incidence is 146 per 100,000 population, with 8.3% of TB patients co-infected with HIV. In 2023, TB-related mortality among HIV-negative individuals was estimated at 19 per 100,000 population.

Ethiopia commemorated World TB Day on 23 March 2025 in Arba Minch City under the global theme: “Yes! We Can End TB! Commit, Invest, Deliver!” The event featured a range of activities, including the Tuberculosis Research Advisory Council (TRAC) Conference, as well as vibrant social mobilisation and awareness-raising campaigns. Participants included senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), the South Ethiopia Regional Health Bureau, Arba Minch City Administration, Arba Minch University, WHO, the German Leprosy and Tuberculosis Relief Association (GLRA), the Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI), and other partners and stakeholders.

Tuberculosis Research Advisory Council (TRAC) Conference

Ethiopia has adopted WHO’s End TB Strategy, which aims to eliminate TB by 2035. The strategy’s third pillar emphasises intensified research and innovation. To support this, the WHO Global TB Programme (GTP) developed the Global Action Framework for TB Research (GAF) to advance TB research at national and global levels, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

The framework promotes the development of country-specific TB research plans, strengthens research capacity, and fosters the establishment of national research networks that link TB control programmes with academic and research institutions.

Ethiopia’s National TB Research Advisory Council (TRAC) was established in 2001 with support from WHO. For nearly two decades, TRAC has provided technical guidance to the National Tuberculosis Programme and the FMoH. It has played a vital role in advancing operational research on TB prevention, care and control, while serving as a platform for collaboration between researchers and national authorities.

This year, TRAC held its 19th Annual Conference from 21 to 22 March 2025 in Arba Minch, South Ethiopia, under the theme: “Yes! We Can End TB! Commit, Invest, Deliver!”

In his keynote address, Dr Owen L. Kaluwa, WHO Representative to Ethiopia, commended the country’s progress in TB control but underscored the need to close critical gaps. He noted that treatment coverage for new TB and multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) cases stood at approximately 72% and 31%, respectively. Alarmingly, one third of all estimated TB cases and two thirds of MDR-TB cases still lack access to quality care.

Recognising TB as both a health issue and a broader development challenge, Dr Kaluwa called for strengthened collaboration across sectors. He urged expedited implementation of the Multisectoral Accountability Framework for TB (MAF-TB), which Ethiopia launched two years ago.

He also highlighted a 60% funding gap in Ethiopia’s TB response, as reported in the 2024 Global TB Report, warning that global funding uncertainties could widen this gap—potentially delaying progress towards the End TB targets.

Dr Kaluwa emphasised the importance of prioritising domestic investment in TB prevention and care, increasing awareness and community education, and advocating for policies that support TB control. He called for stronger political commitment, effective multisectoral coordination, and robust accountability mechanisms. In addition, he encouraged the adoption and expansion of global innovations and tools to accelerate TB control and urged greater support for local research to generate context-specific evidence for decision-making.

Opening the research conference, H.E. Dr Dereje Duguma, State Minister of Health, acknowledged the achievements of Ethiopia’s national TB programme, including the scale-up of WHO-recommended rapid diagnostic tools—now exceeding 900 units nationwide—which have significantly improved TB case detection.

Dr Dereje stressed the importance of reinforcing the MAF-TB to drive coordinated, multisectoral efforts. During the event, he presented certificates of recognition to healthcare workers and professionals for their long-standing contributions to TB prevention and care in Ethiopia. He also awarded the highest honours to Dr Abraham Assefa for his outstanding contributions to TB control and to TRAC.

Over the course of the two-day conference, 27 research abstracts—selected from more than 100 submissions to the TRAC Secretariat—were presented and discussed, offering valuable insights into national TB priorities and further strengthening the country’s TB research agenda.