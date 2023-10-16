Yara Ghana Limited (www.Yara.com), a leading fertilizer company has appointed Ms.Theresa Randolph as the new Country Manager to lead the vision and mission of the company. She is the first female to lead the Yara Ghana business and brings with her a diverse outlook.

With an extensive background in innovation, marketing, sales, and manufacturing, Theresa Randolph is passionate and enthusiastic about driving change. Prior to joining Yara she was the Chief Executive Officer of Phyto-Riker (GIHOC) Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

In her new role, she is responsible for delivering disruptive growth in Ghana in accordance with the Yara Africa and Asia Strategy, defining and implementing the roadmap for digital initiatives, partnering with key teams to identify transformation levers, and proactively seeking opportunities to build and maintain Yara Ghana’s position in agriculture.

According to Theresa Randolph, "I’m delighted to be joining the Yara Ghana team, and Yara’s mission is a simple one that clearly resonates with me - Responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Good health starts with consuming the right foods in the right quantities. Yara is all about enabling Ghanaian farmers to contribute their quota to food security, whilst enhancing their economic livelihoods and ensuring the long-term viability of our planet earth as we do this. Today Yara combines its formidable strength in manufacturing with its deep understanding of crop nutrition to find relevant solutions that benefit society shifting towards more sustainable agricultural practices whilst reducing its carbon footprint and focusing on regenerative agriculture."

“Theresa joins our Africa Leadership Team at a critical moment when we are implementing our Africa 2030 Strategy, focused on driving food systems transformation and small holder farmer prosperity. I am confident that she will fast track the key initiatives underpinning our strategy” said Luis Alfredo Pérez, SVP Yara Africa.

About Yara Ghana:

Yara Ghana was established in 2007, to strengthen the quality and depth of input supply and related services along agricultural value chains in the country.

Yara Ghana’s key focus has been on providing Ghanaian farmers with knowledge, crop nutrition solutions, and digital technologies that can help them improve their yields and quality in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner. Through programs like the Grow Ghana Initiative launched in August 2022 Yara is committed to helping farmers achieve enhanced livelihoods while contributing to local, regional, and national food production, and to ensuring Ghana’s long-term food security