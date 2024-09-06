At noon on September 5, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Botswanan President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, who is in China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two heads of state announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between China and Botswana.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Botswana enjoy traditional friendship and have always offered sincere support to each other. In recent years, the two sides have regarded solidarity and cooperation as the cornerstone of their policies, prioritized improving the well-being of the people, and promoted solid progress in bilateral relations. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two sides should systematically review the successful experience gained over the past half century since the establishment of diplomatic relations and remain committed to being partners of mutual trust, common development and close people-to-people bond. He also called on the two sides to firmly support each other and strengthen cooperation in industry, agriculture, minerals, clean energy, education, and medical and health care, among others.

Xi Jinping stressed that at present, China-Africa cooperation enjoys a strong momentum, which not only brings tangible benefits to the Chinese and African people, but also provides a strong impetus to international cooperation with Africa, creating favorable conditions for Africa's development and revitalization. China and its African brothers have just gathered together once again, integrating more closely the development of China, Africa and the world. This has yielded fruitful results and unleashed the positive energy of the Global South in promoting world peace, security, prosperity and progress. China is ready to work with Botswana to follow through on the outcomes of the summit and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi said that today marks a historic moment for Africa-China relations. President Xi Jinping just delivered an excellent address at the opening ceremony of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, announcing new measures to advance the China-Africa partnership for modernization, including the policy of further opening up to Africa, which greatly excited and encouraged the African side. Botswana fully supports this and believes that the vision outlined at the summit will surely be realized. Botswana firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and believes that the Chinese people should and can realize national reunification. Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi thanked China for its long-term valuable support to Botswana, saying that Botswana is willing to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year as an opportunity to push for further development of bilateral relations.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.