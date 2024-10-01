World Tourism Day was observed in Keren, Anseba region, on 26 September under the theme “Tourism and Peace.”

The event was attended by Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism, Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of Anseba Region, religious leaders, as well as owners of tourism service-providing institutions.

Mr. Salim Ali Salim, Director General of Tourism in the region, underlined that tourism and peace are inseparable concepts, noting that a society that enjoys peace has a comparative advantage in developing the tourism sector.

Ms. Askalu Menkorios, emphasizing that peace is fundamental for tourism development, said that organizing this program in a peaceful atmosphere is of great significance.

Ambassador Abdella, in his remarks, commended the organizers of the photo exhibition showcasing the tourism resources of the region. He also called for strengthened efforts to identify and promote the region’s heritage and tourism resources.

World Tourism Day, celebrated on 27 September, was observed for the 29th time at the national level.