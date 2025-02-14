A total of 92 Health Promotion professionals from 27 districts and MoH headquarters have been trained on emergencies preparedness and response. The training was a result of findings from support visits to 12 districts to assess Risk Communication&Community Engagement (RCCE) capacity and experiences during and after COVID-19. The training focused on preparedness, response and resilience particularly building the capacity of the community to anticipate, respond and build resilience for future shocks.

The training was also used to strengthen and validate the draft RCCE Strategic plan and Standard Operating Procedures. Participants were also trained in social listening and infodemic management. This was done in collaboration with UNICEF. For community engagement and resilience, fifty representatives of communities, faith-based organizations and traditional healers were oriented on their role in promoting health and well-being, especially during emergencies.

The country was also supported to build Psycho-social support capacity. In this regard, forty-four (44) mental health and allied health professionals were trained in Psychological First AID (PFA), and standard operating procedures were developed. The draft Psychological First Aid SOPs were updated and used to orient and capacitate participants particularly for emergencies.

Safety, Health and Environmental (SHE) Officers from different sectors were also orientated on their role in promoting health and wellbeing particularly during emergencies. The orientation included leveraging lessons from COVID-19 and integration of Psycho-social support in workplace programmes and services.

ICT and electronic equipment were also procured to enhance the capacity of Ministry of Health (MOH) to document, store and share information. The capacity building programme was funded through USAID.