WHO Representative, Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, joins the Health Minister, Honorable Anil Kumar Bacchoo in the sensitization march on 3 February 2025 to commemorate World Cancer Day. The Junior Minister of Health and Wellness, Honourable Anishta Babooram, Junior Minister of Finance, Honourable Dhaneshwar Damry, Honourable Dr Babita Thannoo, Member of Parliament, students from the University of Mauritius and SSR medical college, and other distinguished guests join the walk to show their commitment and support in the fight of cancer.

Under the blazing sun, university students, women, survivors, NGOs and civil society walk from N. Soonarane Gymnasium in Quatre Bornes, to the Paul Octave Wiehe Auditorium in Réduit holding banners and health messages under the 2025‒2027 campaign theme “United by Unique” – underlining the people-centred health systems that recognize every person has a unique cancer journey.

“Lung and breast cancers remain the most diagnosed among men and women, respectively. Adopting healthy lifestyles and prioritizing early detection are essential to reduce suffering and save lives,’” underscores the Hon Anil Kumar Bachoo, Minister of Health and Wellness. Before he launches the National Cancer Registry for 2024, Hon Bacchoo highlights that there is 18% increase in cancer cases compared to 2023 – with 3362 new cases recorded and 13% of total deaths in 2024 caused by cancer. Behind the statistics, there are people, fathers, mothers, children, families, says the health minister.

Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, WHO Representative in Mauritius, during his address, emphasizes:

“Cancer has emerged as a major public health and economic challenge, with breast and cervical cancers accounting for the highest number of cancer-related deaths. Cases in Mauritius have more than doubled over the past two decades. WHO remains committed to supporting Mauritius through prevention, early detection, physical activity and innovation.”

Professor Mohammad Issack Santally, Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Mauritius reiterates the commitment and collaboration of the University of Mauritius in promoting community engagement. “Our collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness through medical programmes and hospital placements reflects our dedication to strengthening the fight against cancer and supporting the nation’s health priorities”, he adds.

Key Highlights

• Launch of the Cancer Registry Report 2024.

• Nationwide breast and cervical cancer screening campaign.

• Rollout of an intensive awareness drive through community health talks and distribution of educational materials.

• Continued investment in noncommunicable disease screening and human papillomavirus vaccination programmes for both girls and boys.

Cancer remains a major public health concern worldwide, with 20 million new cases and nearly 10 million deaths annually. Mauritius’ proactive measures reflect its determination to confront this growing challenge related to cancer.