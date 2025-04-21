Every year, an estimated 1,200 children in Ghana develop cancer, yet only about 20–30% are diagnosed and treated. The rest often go undetected or face life-threatening delays due to high costs, misdiagnosis, or lack of access to essential cancer medicines. The result is devastating: more than half of these children do not survive, despite the fact that many childhood cancers are highly curable when diagnosed early and treated effectively.

To address this silent crisis, Ghana has joined the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines (GPACCM)—a transformative global initiative designed to ensure that all children, no matter where they live, have access to safe, effective, and quality-assured cancer medicines.

This milestone achievement was made possible through the leadership and coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO), which facilitated Ghana’s successful enrolment into the Platform. WHO worked closely with national authorities and international partners to align Ghana’s needs with the resources and technical support offered by the initiative.

Funded by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and implemented in collaboration with UNICEF and the PAHO Strategic Fund, the Global Platform uses a co-design approach to strengthen national systems while shaping a sustainable, global market for childhood cancer medicines.

At an inception meeting held at the Ministry of Health conference room, officials from the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ghana Health Service (GHS), WHO, and St. Jude gathered to formally launch Ghana’s participation. The meeting marked the beginning of a new chapter in childhood cancer care in the country.

Speaking at the event, Honourable Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health, expressed heartfelt appreciation to WHO and St. Jude for championing this critical intervention. “This is a significant opportunity for Ghana. We are grateful to WHO for leading this effort and reaffirm the Ministry’s full commitment to ensuring that every child diagnosed with cancer has access to the care and medicines they need”, he said.

Similarly, Officer In Charge of WHO Ghana, Dr. Frank John Lule, emphasized WHO’s ongoing role in supporting Ghana to achieve the objectives of the Platform. “WHO will continue to provide technical expertise, strategic guidance, and hands-on support at every level.



Beyond access to medicines, our goal is to help Ghana develop a comprehensive framework that integrates childhood cancer services into the national health system — ensuring equity, continuity, and sustainability”, he stated.

As the next steps unfold, Ghana will undergo a system readiness assessment, focusing on strengthening capacities to safely receive, store, and distribute childhood cancer medicines to designated treatment centres across the country.

With WHO’s coordination and technical leadership, Ghana is taking a bold step forward in closing the treatment gap and giving every child a fair chance to survive and thrive — no matter their diagnosis or background.