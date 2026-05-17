As part of efforts to support the ongoing response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the World Health Organization convened governments, partners and technical agencies to align response priorities and reinforce preparedness across affected and neighbouring countries.

The outbreak has affected several health zones in Ituri Province, including Mongbwalu, Rwampara and Bunia, where health authorities are responding to confirmed cases, suspected deaths and infections among healthcare workers. The evolving situation, combined with insecurity and population mobility linked to mining and trade activities, continues to complicate response efforts and increase the risk of wider transmission.

WHO is reinforcing support to national and provincial authorities through deployment of technical expertise and emergency supplies to strengthen surveillance, case investigation, infection prevention and control, laboratory capacity, clinical care and community engagement activities.

Additional specialists in epidemiology, logistics, laboratory diagnostics, clinical care and community engagement are being mobilized to support frontline teams and help strengthen outbreak control measures in affected areas.

“Clear coordination mechanisms at provincial level will be critical to help partners rapidly align and mobilize support where it is most needed,” said Dr Mir Rahimzai, FHI 360.

Participants highlighted the importance of strong community engagement and coordinated operational approaches to strengthen public trust and support response efforts in affected communities.

The meeting brought together more than 220 participants from WHO, Ministries of Health, Africa CDC, UN agencies, humanitarian organizations, research institutions and partners following the official declaration of the outbreak by the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 15 May.

Partners are expanding response activities on the ground. Médecins Sans Frontières is supporting patient isolation and infection prevention and control activities in Mongbwalu and Bunia, while additional teams and supplies are being mobilized for deployment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The World Food Programme confirmed readiness to support airlift operations between Kinshasa and Bunia to facilitate rapid delivery of emergency supplies and equipment to affected areas.

The International Organization for Migration is supporting preparedness and surveillance activities at points of entry and along key cross-border corridors linking the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

“Cross-border population movement remains a key factor in this outbreak. IOM teams are already supporting preparedness and surveillance efforts on the ground in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda,” said Dr Jerry Geoffrey Mtike, IOM.

Countries across the region are also strengthening readiness measures to reduce the risk of further spread. Zambia highlighted vulnerabilities linked to mining and trade corridors and identified diagnostic capacity, sample transport systems and cross-border surveillance among key preparedness priorities.

Dr Francis Kasolo, WHO Representative, Ethiopia, underscored the importance of strengthening preparedness beyond land borders, including air travel routes, and called for pre-positioning of essential supplies in high-risk countries.

WHO is also scaling up regional readiness activities, including deployment of supplies, laboratory coordination and development of a multi-country Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan with partners. Priority countries are being supported to strengthen emergency coordination, border surveillance, healthcare worker training and contingency planning to enhance readiness and reduce the risk of further spread.