Botswana has taken a significant step towards strengthening evidence-informed health policymaking through the launch of the Botswana Data-to-Policy (D2P) Capacity Strengthening Initiative, a collaborative effort led by the Ministry of Health's Health Research and Development Division with support from Vital Strategies, Bloomberg Philanthropies' Data for Health Initiative, and the World Health Organization (WHO). The initiative aims to bridge the gap between data collection and policy action by equipping health professionals with the skills and tools needed to transform routine health data into actionable, evidence-based policy recommendations. The project is supported through a Vital Strategies Global Grants Program award and is being implemented between April 2026 and March 2027.

The initiative was officially introduced during a participants’ orientation meeting held on 19 May 2026, where participants were briefed on the project's objectives, expected outcomes, and implementation approach. Speakers highlighted the need to move beyond data collection to meaningful analysis and use of evidence in decision-making. Participants learned that Botswana was selected because of the wealth of routine health data available, which remains underutilized for planning, programme improvement, and policy development. The project seeks to strengthen national capacity for evidence-informed decision-making while promoting gender-responsive, inclusive, and accountable policies aligned with Botswana’s national development priorities.

A stakeholder engagement and project launch meeting was subsequently held on 20 May 2026, bringing together representatives from government ministries, development partners, academia, civil society organizations, Statistics Botswana, WHO, UNFPA, and other key stakeholders. In her opening remarks, the Director of Health Services Monitoring, Evaluation and Quality Assurance, Ms Judith Nawa, underscored the importance of translating research findings and routine health data into policies and programmes that address Botswana's most pressing health challenges. Stakeholders were encouraged to collaborate throughout the project to ensure that evidence generated through the initiative contributes directly to national health priorities.

The first D2P training module, held in Lobatse from 25–29 May 2026, provided participants with foundational skills in evidence-informed policymaking, stakeholder analysis, literature review, policy option assessment, and policy brief development. The training brought together professionals from multiple Ministry of Health departments, Health Statistics, and local government, creating a multidisciplinary platform for translating data into policy action. Participants examined key public health challenges, conducted root-cause analyses, and began developing evidence-based policy briefs.

Among the training's most notable accomplishments was the identification and prioritization of policy issues critical to national development. Through structured prioritization exercises and group discussions, participants identified several areas requiring urgent policy attention, including maternal mortality, health workforce challenges, hypertension among young adults, underutilization of health information systems, HIV, and tuberculosis.

At the end of the exercise, five thematic teams were established to develop policy briefs on Maternal Mortality, Health Workforce Planning, Digital Health Systems, Hypertension, and HIV/Tuberculosis. Each team was assigned expert mentors to provide technical guidance throughout the policy development process. Participants completed root-cause analyses, developed initial problem statements, and began preparing for the next phase of policy brief development. Participants also emphasized the importance of strengthening the use of routine programme data and research evidence while acknowledging ongoing challenges such as fragmented information systems, data quality concerns, and limited use of available data for decision-making.

Throughout stakeholder discussions, participants emphasized the need for policy topics to align with Botswana's National Development Plan 12, the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Stakeholders also stressed the importance of addressing data quality challenges, ensuring compliance with the Data Protection Act, and promoting multisectoral engagement involving sectors such as local government, education, agriculture, and finance. These recommendations are expected to strengthen the relevance, feasibility, and impact of future policy recommendations.

As a way forward, thematic groups will refine their priority topics, conduct literature reviews and data analyses, strengthen problem statements, identify policy options, and undertake stakeholder consultations. Mentor-mentee engagement will continue throughout the intersession period, culminating in the development of draft policy briefs for review during Module 2 of the training programme.

By fostering a culture of evidence-informed decision-making, the Data-to-Policy Initiative is expected to contribute to stronger health policies, improved programme performance, and better health outcomes for the people of Botswana.