World Food Safety Day is a global event observed annually on June 7. This year’s national celebration was held at Adi-Hawesha Resort in the Central Region under the theme “Food Safety: Science in Action.” The event aimed to explore the latest advancements in food safety and promote responsible food handling practices. It was attended by more than 85 participants, including the Minister of Health, senior officials from the Ministries of Agriculture and Health, representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO), experts from various relevant Government and non-governmental organizations, academia, food processors, and representatives of farmers.

Mr. Tekleab Mesghena, in his keynote speech, emphasized the importance of science in ensuring the safety and quality of food products. He highlighted the critical role of research and development in advancing food safety. Mr. Tekleab stated that the Ministry of Agriculture is working diligently to modernize its food-related regulatory services by establishing quarantine stations at various entry points, reinforcing inspection services, and promoting public awareness, particularly among food processors, through good manufacturing and agricultural practices. In his concluding remarks, Mr. Tekleab stressed on the need for a national food control system and policy to integrate the efforts of various ministries and institutions.

Mr. Sium Teame, representing the FAO, underscored that food is not a luxury but a fundamental human right. He noted that every year, 600 million people fall ill due to contaminated food, and emphasized the role of science not merely as an academic pursuit but as a practical, powerful tool. Scientific research and innovation, he said, are essential for identifying and controlling foodborne hazards, improving hygiene and safety practices throughout the food chain, establishing international standards based on risk assessments, and responding swiftly to emerging threats.

Dr. Nonso Ejiofor, representing the WHO, added that this year’s theme highlights the essential role of scientific knowledge in guiding effective food safety practices. He stressed the importance of research, innovation, data, and appropriate technologies in identifying risks, reducing illness, saving lives, and cutting costs along the entire food chain.

A panel discussion was also held under the theme of the day, featuring experts and representatives from food processing industries. The panelists discussed recent advancements in food safety research, including the use of precision agriculture to improve health outcomes and reduce food waste.

During the event,six papers regarding Food Handling and Hygiene Practices; Food Expiration: Administrative, Regulatory, and Safety Implications;Effect of Processing on Heavy Metal Content in Selected Leaf Vegetables Cultivated in Asmara; Environmental Safety of Food Safety; The Role of Science in Food Safety were presented by representatives from Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Land, water and Environment, Hamelmalo College of Agricultural and Mai-Nefhi College of Science.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the papers and adopted various recommendations. These included the need for collaboration among all relevant stakeholders, the integration of scientific methods in food safety, improved identification of food sources, and enhanced public awareness on food preparation and safety.

Short videos highlighting national and international efforts related to food safety were also screened during the event.

World Food Safety Day is being marked for the 7th time globally and the 3rd time at the national level.