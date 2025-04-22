Cash and in-kind food assistance for up to one million refugees will stop in June if additional funding is not received and the number of people fleeing violence in South Sudan continues.

WFP is being forced to halt treatment for 650,000 malnourished women and children in May due to insufficient funding. WFP had planned to reach 2 million mothers and children with life-saving nutrition assistance in 2025.

Hunger and malnutrition are on the rise in Ethiopia as ongoing conflict, regional instability, displacement, drought and economic shocks, leave millions without sufficient nutritious food, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned today. The organization’s life-saving response has been severely hampered by critical funding shortfalls as 3.6 million of the most vulnerable are at imminent risk of losing food assistance, including malnutrition treatment for 650,000 women and children.

