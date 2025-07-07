Mr. Babacar Sedikh Faye has been appointed as the World Bank Group (WBG) Country Manager for Burundi, effective July 1, 2025. His appointment is part of a global initiative by the World Bank Group aimed at unifying and strengthening its representation at the country level. Mr. Faye will be responsible for the operations of all the institutions in Burundi, including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

"It is an honor to represent the World Bank Group in Burundi and to continue strengthening our partnership with the country. The World Bank Group’s interventions have seen significant growth and notable impact in recent years. Our goal is to continue this growth, with more efficiency and innovation, to better support the country in its efforts to improve the living conditions of Burundians and reduce inequalities," said Babacar Sedikh Faye, World Bank Group Country Manager for Burundi.

Mr. Faye arrives at a time when the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) is being prepared with Burundi for the next six years. The new CPF is the strategic framework that allows the WBG to better align its interventions with Burundi's development priorities. "The CPF is an opportunity for the World Bank Group to better integrate the interventions of all its institutions to support the government in achieving the ambitions defined in its plan titled ‘Vision Burundi: Emerging Country by 2040 and Developed Country by 2060’. The WBG is also convinced that this will require sustained support for the emergence of a dynamic private sector that drives inclusive and sustainable growth," noted Mr. Faye.

A Senegalese national, Mr. Faye joined the World Bank Group in 2006 as a legal advisor, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has since worked in a dozen countries and held various positions of responsibility within the IFC, which focuses on the private sector in emerging countries. Mr. Faye has notably been the Resident Representative of the IFC in Nepal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Liberia, and Sierra Leone.