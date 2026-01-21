The World Advanced Manufacturing&Future Mobility Exhibition (WAM Morocco) has secured a transformative lineup of global industrial leaders making their first appearance at a manufacturing exhibition in Morocco, signaling unprecedented international confidence in the kingdom's emergence as a strategic hub for Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing across Africa.

Taking place from 20 to 22 January at Foire Internationale de Casablanca, WAM Morocco marks the exhibition debut in Morocco for SAP, Sumitomo Corporation, ENGIE, Vigel and Zoho Corporation, joining an elite roster of more than 100 participating companies from over 18 countries, including the United States, Portugal, Spain, France, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Vietnam, Netherlands and Italy.

The exhibition brings together a powerful convergence of global technology giants and industrial innovators, including Schneider Electric, Teledyne, Vivo Energy, Autoritat Portuària de Barcelona, Kirby Building Systems and OCP Circular Technologies, creating an unparalleled platform for cross-border collaboration, technology transfer and investment mobilisation across Africa's industrial ecosystem.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, said: "The calibre of companies choosing WAM Morocco for their first manufacturing exhibition in the region demonstrates the extraordinary momentum building around Morocco's industrial transformation. These global leaders recognise that Morocco is not just participating in the future of intelligent manufacturing—it is actively shaping it. WAM Morocco creates the strategic gateway where global innovation meets regional ambition, unlocking new pathways for collaboration that will define Africa's industrial future."

A spokesperson for UM6P shared: "Our participation in WAM Morocco reflects our belief in Morocco's ability to lead a new generation of intelligent industrial ecosystems. This platform gives us a unique opportunity to collaborate, innovate and accelerate the technologies shaping tomorrow's manufacturing landscape."

The event's significance is amplified by robust backing from Morocco's most influential industrial and institutional stakeholders, including MSC Pro, CDD, CE3M, Amlog, Fenagri, CGM, OFPPT and UM6P, alongside strategic sponsorship from Seidor, Transit Aharram and Plastic Science by Design. This institutional support, combined with Morocco's sovereign financial institutions and industry federations, including CDG and APEBI, positions WAM Morocco as a government-endorsed catalyst for nationwide industrial advancement.

Hatim Chraibi, Principal at SPIRE Advisory Group, emphasised: "WAM Morocco is one of the rare opportunities where all the key stakeholders, industry leaders, policymakers and investors are in the same room. It's a vital platform to create synergies, raise awareness, and unlock the industrial potential of Morocco and Africa."

In a landmark development, WAM Morocco introduces the region's first international startup pavilion backed by Invest India, fast-tracking cross-border industrial innovation and creating direct pathways between African industrial challenges and global startup solutions. This initiative is reinforced by the Supernova Challenge, Africa's first manufacturing-focused startup competition, featuring a USD 10,000 cash prize and attracting over 40 innovative startups competing across advanced manufacturing, supply chain optimisation, industrial automation and future mobility.

The top 10 Supernova finalists represent breakthrough innovation across critical industrial sectors, including advanced robotics, AI-powered quality control, sustainable materials technology, industrial IoT platforms, smart logistics solutions, and next-generation energy systems. These startups will pitch live to a panel of leading investors and industry executives, with winners securing not just capital but strategic partnerships that accelerate market entry across Africa and beyond.

Jaafar Elalamy, CEO of Seiki, highlighted the strategic timing: "The upcoming WAM Morocco is a timely opportunity to emphasise the strategic value of mobility data in shaping smarter, more sustainable cities. Morocco is positioned as a gateway between Africa and Europe and could serve as a model for data-driven urban planning. As the country prepares for the 2030 World Cup and Digital Morocco 2030 goal, the urgency to integrate mobility data has never been more pressing."

Further extending WAM Morocco's pan-African impact, the event has secured FEWACCI (Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce&Industry) as a new strategic partner, connecting Morocco's industrial ecosystem with West Africa's rapidly expanding markets and unlocking transformative opportunities for regional trade, investment and technology deployment.

Organised by KAOUN International (DWTC) and delivered in close partnership with regional and international stakeholders including MSC Pro, CDD, UM6P, Advantage Austria and Der Mittelstand, BVMW (Germany), WAM Morocco unites public and private sector leaders to drive tangible Industry 4.0 transformation across borders.

In association with GITEX Africa, WAM Morocco is powered by one of the world's most influential technology ecosystems, leveraging shared DNA to position Morocco as a continental epicentre for Industry 4.0 and advanced industrial transformation.

WAM Morocco takes place in Casablanca from 20 to 22 January. Industry leaders, innovators and investors are invited to be part of the region's defining platform for advanced manufacturing.

About KAOUN International and WAM Morocco:

KAOUN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is at the forefront of organizing transformative global events that foster collaboration, innovation, and industry growth. Building on a rich legacy of landmark exhibitions such as GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and AI event, KAOUN International is also responsible for the Kingdom’s most significant food industry events, including the Saudi Food Show and the thriving Saudi Food Manufacturing show.

In line with its mission to advance global industry and logistics, KAOUN International presents World Advanced Manufacturing&Future Mobility Exhibition (WAM Morocco), Africa’s leading industrial and logistics expo. Organized by the team behind the renowned GITEX and GITEX AFRICA events, WAM Morocco reflects Morocco’s steadfast commitment to sustainable and inclusive industrial development. This landmark event aims to empower African nations, driving partnerships, investment, and technological advancement that will elevate the continent’s global competitiveness and realize the vision for a stronger, interconnected, and innovative industrial economy across Africa.