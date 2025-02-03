On February 3, commencing at 7 p.m. for approximately two hours, Mr. FUJII Hisayuki, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a working dinner with H.E. Mr. Philemon YANG, President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, who is visiting Japan upon the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. The overview of the dinner is as follows. The dinner was attended by Mr. MARUYAMA Norio, Ambassador for Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) and Ambassador, Special Envoy for UN Security Council Reform and UN Security Council Election Affairs and others, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
- At the outset, State Minister FUJII welcomed President YANG’s visit to Japan and stressed the need for solving international issues through cooperation and dialogue among countries in light of the current severe international situation. He further stated that strengthening multilateralism with the UN at its core upholding the principles of the UN Charter is a priority. In response, President YANG expressed his gratitude for Japan’s commitment to multilateralism and stated that he would like to continue to cooperate with Japan.
- They also exchanged their views on Africa, where a more robust development and the maintenance and promotion of peace are crucial. State Minister FUJII explained about the upcoming TICAD 9 to be held in Yokohama this August. In response, President YANG expressed his appreciation for Japan’s initiatives in the Africa region, including TICAD process to date.
- They also discussed the Security Council reform. They reaffirmed their intention to strengthen their cooperation, considering this year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.