Wingu Africa (www.Wingu.Africa), the pioneering specialist provider of carrier-neutral, Tier III-standard data centres in East Africa, has announced the launch of the Wingu Cloud Exchange (WCX), a new private cloud platform tailored specifically for East African businesses and now available in Ethiopia.

With WCX, Ethiopian organisations can keep their data securely within the country, ensuring compliance with local regulations and protecting sensitive information. For businesses, this enables faster access to services, improved operational efficiency, and reliable support through locally optimised infrastructure.

Demos Kyriacou, Deputy CEO, COO and Co-founder of Wingu Africa, said, “WCX is a game-changer for African businesses. We are delivering secure, compliant, and scalable cloud solutions built specifically for local needs. With this platform, we are setting a new standard for digital infrastructure in the region and accelerating Ethiopia’s transformation into a digitally enabled economy.”

WCX brings together essential cloud services such as computing, storage, container management, and security, making advanced technology accessible to companies of all sizes. Enterprises can scale operations on demand, pay predictable prices in local currency, and avoid the uncertainties of foreign exchange or hidden fees. This gives businesses clarity in planning and the freedom to grow without constraints.

The platform offers a full range of services, including Wingu Compute, Wingu Kubernetes, Wingu Drive, and Wingu Security, enabling businesses to deploy, manage, and secure applications with confidence. The platform also integrates seamlessly with existing on-premises systems and complements global providers such as Azure and AWS, offering customers flexible hybrid options tailored to their operational requirements.

The launch of WCX highlights the company’s commitment to advancing Ethiopia’s digital transformation and strengthening the region’s cloud infrastructure. By delivering locally relevant solutions, Wingu Africa supports sustainable growth and inclusive development, while addressing customer demand for simplicity, reliability, and predictability in cloud adoption.

Media Contacts:

Email: info@wingu.africa



About Wingu:

Wingu is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator and cloud solutions provider, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, the company has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape.



For more information about Wingu Cloud Exchange, visit www.Wingu.Africa