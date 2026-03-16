Wingu Africa (www.Wingu.Africa), East Africa’s leading carrier-neutral data centre operator, has appointed Prasad Acharya as Director of Sales for Tanzania. In this role, he will lead the company’s sales organisation in the country and drive commercial growth across the Tanzanian market.

Prasad brings more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications and enterprise connectivity sectors, with a strong track record of building and leading high-performing sales teams across complex B2B environments. He has previously held senior commercial leadership roles with leading ISPs and technology companies in Tanzania, where he led enterprise sales and strategic customer engagements.

In his new role, Prasad will focus on strengthening Wingu’s local commercial capability, driving growth across enterprise, carrier and strategic accounts, and expanding adoption of the company’s data centre and digital infrastructure services.

“Tanzania is a key strategic market for Wingu Africa, and we are delighted to welcome Prasad to the team,” said Ralph Vraagom, VP Sales at Wingu Africa. “His extensive experience and strong understanding of the Tanzanian market will play an important role as we continue to expand our presence and support customers with reliable digital infrastructure.”

Commenting on his appointment, Prasad Acharya said: “I am excited to join Wingu Africa at a time when demand for digital infrastructure is growing rapidly across the region. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen client relationships and support organisations in Tanzania with resilient, world-class data centre services.”

Prasad’s appointment reinforces Wingu Africa’s commitment to strengthening its in-country leadership and deepening engagement with enterprises, carriers and technology partners across Tanzania. It also comes as Wingu continues to expand its data centre capacity in the country to support growing demand for secure, carrier-neutral digital infrastructure.

About Wingu Africa:

Wingu Africa is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral, Tier III certified, data centre operator and cloud solutions provider with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, the company has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu Africa ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu Africa delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape. Learn more at www.Wingu.Africa