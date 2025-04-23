The upcoming Mining in Motion (MIM) 2025 Summit – taking place from June 2-4 in Accra, Ghana – will feature the participation of Adama Soro, Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Federation of Chambers of Mines (EFEDCOM).

Soro will participate in a panel session alongside representatives from the World Gold Council, Newmont Africa, AngloGold Ashanti and the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners. The Fostering Synergies Between Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners: Maximizing Gold Value Through Collaboration session will explore how partnerships between small- and large-scale miners can boost Ghana and West Africa’s gold industry through strategic collaboration.

In Ghana, major international firms such as AngloGold Ashanti, Newmont Africa, Gold Fields and Galiano Gold are increasing investments (https://apo-opa.co/3YcFD6H) in the country’s gold sector. Cardinal Resources is developing the 358,000-ounce-per-annum Cardinal Namdini Mine, set to launch by mid-2025, while Newmont is advancing the expansion of its Ahafo Mine.

Ghana has maintained its position as Africa’s largest gold producer – and sixth-largest globally – while Burkina Faso and Mali rank among Africa’s other leading producers. EFEDCOM’s participation at MIM 2025 will highlight current partnership opportunities across West Africa and among small- and large-scale miners to drive regional mining sector development.

EFEDCOM will also take part in exclusive networking sessions focused on identifying effective strategies for Ghana to address industry challenges and unlock new growth through collaboration and innovation. As a consortium that brings together mining chambers and companies from across the ECOWAS regional mining value chain, EFEDCOM plays a key role in advancing regional market integration to optimize resource use and boost GDP. The organization advocates for investor-friendly policies and sustainable mining practices that reinforce Ghana and West Africa’s position as leading global destinations for mining investment.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative, in partnership with the World Bank, the World Gold Council and other international stakeholders, the MIM 2025 Summit will convene top-tier decision-makers, including H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, along with representatives from the African Union and the United Nations. Held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, the summit will take place under the theme Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Impact.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting https://MininginMotionSummit.com/. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.