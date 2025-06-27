The 2025 Regional Report on Food and Nutrition Security in the Sahel and West Africa, reveals that nearly 52 million people in the region are affected by food insecurity. In an interview with the African Press Agency (APA news), Ms. Bintia Stephen-Tchicaya, Acting Subregional Coordinator of the FAO Office for West Africa said that despite the alarming figures reported, "the region has all it takes to sustainably transform its food systems," said.

Recently appointed to head the office overseeing 15 West African country programs, she focuses on innovation, resilience, and inclusion to address the structural and cyclical challenges facing West African agriculture.

During the interview, Ms. Tchicaya presented the priorities of her mandate. She outlined her vision and ambition for the subregion to "build more inclusive, sustainable, competitive, and nutrition-sensitive food systems, based on the "Four Betters" strategy promoted by the FAO: better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life."

She also emphasized that despite the combined effects of conflict, climate change, and economic volatility, viable solutions can be found. These include participatory approaches such as Farmer Field Schools (FFS), support for nutrition-sensitive agricultural policies, and the implementation of green hubs as part of the Great Green Wall initiative. "In Senegal, for example, we contributed to updating the agro-sylvo-pastoral orientation law, which now includes the fisheries sector, food systems and the climate change dimension," she explained.

"On the operational front, FAO has developed participatory approaches such as Farmer Field Schools and Dimitra clubs, which after years of implementation, have proven effective in driving behavior change and strong community engagement. These approaches are now being scaled up by the government and civil society organizations”, she said, adding “On the environmental front, the FAO supports the Senegalese government in implementing the Reforestation Agency and the Great Green Wall program, a bold initiative aiming to establish seventy resilient green hubs across arid and semi-arid areas between 2023 and 2032.”

Faced with the decline in traditional funding, Ms. Stephen-Tchicaya calls for increased and diversified resource mobilization, focusing on: "Public-Private Partnerships, a multi-donor approach, climate and green financing, strengthened engagement with non-traditional donors (emerging countries, philanthropic foundations, regional financial institutions), increased inter-agency cooperation, community and civil society involvement, as well as South-South and triangular cooperation."

Ms. Stephen-Tchicaya also emphasized FAO's strategic role in strengthening early warning systems, supporting agricultural governance, and using digital technologies and artificial intelligence to increase productivity, improve livestock traceability, and combat livestock theft, a phenomenon that is on the rise in the region.

"FAO actively contributes to surveillance and early warning, particularly in the area of ​​food security, through its participation in the regional system for the prevention and management of food crises (PREGEC), coordinated by the CILSS. FAO also has tools such as the Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS), which enables precise monitoring of the agricultural season and provides harvest forecasts. FAO will continue this support while investing more in disaster risk prevention and reduction, particularly through anticipatory actions implemented before crises worsen. FAO's true added value in the region lies in this connection between early warning and rapid response.”

Furthermore, Ms. Tchicaya emphasized the importance of digital solutions for securing pastoral livelihoods: "We are convinced that the digitalization of the livestock sector constitutes an innovative and essential solution to protect pastoralists in the face of this unprecedented phenomenon in West Africa," she argued.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Tchicaya issued a strong call for collective mobilization. "We must act together—governments, technical and financial partners, the private sector, and civil society—to build resilient and sustainable food systems that meet the aspirations of West African populations," she pleaded.