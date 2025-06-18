“It’s increasingly difficult for us to provide essential medication to patients, whether in hospitals or smaller clinics,” reveals Dr. Bol Chaw.

Dr. Chaw is the medical director at Bor State Hospital in Jonglei, South Sudan. His concerns are shared by many across this country, where people living in remote areas often go without basic healthcare.

But Dr Chaw has helping hands in the form of Blue Helmets from Ethiopia serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) who handed over a large shipment of vital supplies to the hospital – broad spectrum antibiotics, anti-malarials, painkillers, drugs to tackle chronic illnesses such as hypertension, and surgical materials.

The handover couldn’t have been timelier, given the onset of the rainy season in the country which often leads to an uptick in malaria cases among communities.

“Since we patrol consistently among communities, we are aware of the challenges they face, particularly with the ongoing economic crisis and consequent shortage of medical supplies. We felt that we must support them. We may be from two countries but are one family and families share,” explains Lieutenant-Colonel Desalegn Sahile Gulilat, commanding officer of the Ethiopian troops.

To build further trust and goodwill, Ethiopian peacekeepers followed the medical outreach by providing some basic first aid training to medical staff.

“These partnerships with our international friends such as UNMISS make a real difference in saving lives,” says Dr. Chaw.

Beyond this gesture, the Ethiopian contingent undertakes regular patrols and provides military escorts for aid convoys, ensuring lifesaving humanitarian assistance reaches the most vulnerable across the state.

“There are many ways in which we, as peacekeepers, protect civilians. We are on the ground to be of service,” added Lieutenant-Colonel Gulilat.