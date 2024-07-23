Listening to the soulful singing of young women and girls in Nomzamo township in Strand, Cape Town, South Africa, and watching their jubilant dancing, it would be difficult to guess the complex and life-threatening challenges they have faced in their young lives. These girls and women, members of the Young Women for Life Movement, have every reason to be ecstatic; they are extricating themselves from the cycle of poverty and the effects of HIV/AIDS and GBV in a country where women are disproportionately affected by HIV.

Of the nearly 7.5 million adults living with HIV in South Africa by 2021, nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) were women, with black women aged 25-34 years having the highest prevalence, at 31.6 per cent, and highest incidence, at 4.5 per cent according to data from The Lancet. While the infection rate has dropped from 14 per cent in 2017 to slightly less than 13 per cent in 2022, according to the Human Sciences Research Council's 2023 data, the rates are still quite high, translating to more than 1 in 10 persons living with HIV in South Africa.

This feminized HIV epidemic is mostly due to high levels of inequality. South Africa has the highest income inequality in the world, according to the World Bank. Unemployment is rampant, and many women and girls do not have good economic prospects. For many, this makes them vulnerable to risky sexual behavior as they struggle to survive. This is compounded by high rates of GBV in the area and in the country in general. Young women and girls in Strand area’s townships know this all too well.

“Before I got wind of the Young Women for Life Movement, I had given up on life,” said Sinesipho, fondly referred to as “Shorty” due to her pint size by members of the group that she now considers her sisterhood. Sinesipho Petshana had a difficult background at home, low self-esteem, and was engaging in risky sexual behaviour out of desperation to help make ends meet.

“By speaking with me about my potential and growing my skills through training, the group changed my mind and this helped me change my life,” she said. Now working as a cashier in a retail store in Cape Town, she is proud of how far she has come and calls the Young Women for Life Movement a lifesaver.

Started in 2019 as an informal group of just eight young women and girls aged 15 to 28 who wanted to give each other moral support, the Young Women for Life Movement has now impacted 8,000 girls in South Africa alone. Convened by the Southern Africa Catholic Bishops’ Conference and Peace Commission, the movement is supported by UN Women through funding from the Unified Budget, Results and Accountability Framework (UBRAF) as part of the outreach under the HeForShe campaign.

Through its partnership with Work4aLiving, a skills-building programme and one of the three pillars of the Young Women for Life Movement, the community group has trained women and girls in Nomzamo Township in entrepreneurship, financial management, baking, and other skills to help them begin to earn an income and become self-sufficient. Earlier this year, 70 girls graduated from a hospitality course offered under the Movement. Many of them have already secured jobs in the city.

Guguletu Mdoba (Gugu), 29, another member of the Movement, is a shining example of how the girls and young women are pulling themselves out of poverty. Now a renowned baker in the area, Gugu’s products are so popular that she can barely keep up with her customers’ orders. Training on financial literacy helped her learn how to save and budget, and she has used this new knowledge to expand her enterprise. This year, she bought a bigger kitchen stove and also began training other young women and girls in the area to bake, which is having a positive ripple effect on their household incomes. Overwhelmed with demand, she is now expanding into a more established fast-food shop.

“Some of the girls and young women in the group are living with HIV,” said Phindile Maseko, Coordinator of the Young Women for Life Movement, who the members call Sis. Phindile, meaning Sister, out of admiration. “They were so discouraged when we met them that they had even stopped taking antiretroviral (ARV) medication as they felt that they had nothing to live for,” said Phindile, who also serves as the Facilitator of Work4aLiving.

The COVID-19 pandemic further complicated the situation for these girls. Like elsewhere on the globe, the pandemic wreaked havoc on incomes and livelihoods in this already vulnerable township, driving many families into hunger. The effects were complex as lack of access to meals severely interfered with ARV compliance.

With support from UN Women and partners, girls and young women from the Movement managed to access seedlings and technical know-how to start small-scale vegetable farming. The project thrived and now not only caters for the members, their families, and the community, but also generates income through the supply of fresh produce to shops.

What started as a small circle of 80 girls in 2019 has become a movement of 8,000 girls in South Africa alone. The project is expanding to Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana and also starting a chapter in Namibia.

“The Young Women for Life project demonstrates that it is possible to reduce HIV infections and end the cycle of risky behaviour and violence,” said Jacqueline Utamuriza-Nzisabira, HIV/AIDS Specialist for UN Women East and Southern Africa and the manager of this project, “These girls decided to take their lives into their own hands and are no longer on a destructive path that was going nowhere.”

The young women’s and girls’ rallying cry, “Asinaluvalo”, meaning "We are not afraid", is testament to their resilience and newfound hope.