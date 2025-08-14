The worst cholera outbreak Sudan has had in years is currently spreading, fuelled by the ongoing conflict.

People are now grappling with the outbreak on top of the all out war they have experienced over two years.

In Darfur region alone, MSF teams saw over 2,300 cholera patients, and 40 deaths, in the last week alone.

On top of an all out war, people in Sudan are now experiencing the worst cholera outbreak the country has seen in years. First declared by the Ministry of Health one year ago, there has since been 99,700 suspected cases and more than 2,470 related deaths, as of 11 August. In Darfur region alone, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams treated over 2,300 patients and recorded 40 deaths in the past week for cholera, at facilities run by the Ministry of Health.

Across Darfur, cholera is hitting people who already struggled with water shortages that made it impossible to follow essential hygiene measures, such as washing dishes and food. The situation is most extreme in Tawila, North Darfur state, where 380,000 people have fled to escape ongoing fighting around the city of El Fasher, according to the United Nations.

By the end of July, after one month of responding, MSF teams treated over 2,300 cholera patients in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Tawila. The cholera treatment centre at Tawila Hospital, officially equipped with 130 beds, had to accommodate 400 patients during the first week of August, overwhelming the facility and forcing staff to add extra mattresses on the floor to cope.

In Tawila, people survive with an average of just three litres of water per day, which is less than half the emergency minimum threshold of 7.5 litres needed per person per day for drinking, cooking, and hygiene, as stipulated by the WHO. As cholera cases rise and resources run out, clean water and sanitation services are urgently needed to prevent more deaths.

“In displacement and refugee camps, families often have no choice but to drink from contaminated sources and many contract cholera,” says Sylvain Penicaud, MSF project coordinator in Tawila. “Just two weeks ago, a body was found in a well inside one of the camps. It was removed, but within two days, people were forced to drink from that same water again.”

About 100 kilometres from Tawila, cholera was reported in Golo, Central Darfur state, on 13 July. MSF opened a 73-bed cholera treatment centre in Golo hospital. This centre was quickly overwhelmed, with 137 patients arriving on 3 August alone. Five oral rehydration points were set up around Golo to manage mild cases and prevent deterioration, but our teams see that the outbreak is still spreading fast. In early August, cholera reached Zalingei and Rokero in Central Darfur state, and Sortony in North Darfur state.

Heavy rains are worsening the crisis by contaminating water and damaging sewage systems. Cases are continuing to rise in South Darfur state, as well, where MSF, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, has expanded the cholera treatment centre in Nyala to 80 beds. There, the response is waiting for vaccines and facing a severe shortage of water purification tablets.

“The health centres are full,” says Samia Dahab, a resident of Otash displacement camp in Nyala. “Some areas have water, others have kiosks that are far or empty. Some water is salty, and we drink it unboiled, unsure if it’s safe.”

As people move around to flee fighting, cholera is spreading further, in Sudan and into neighbouring Chad and South Sudan. In Damazin, Blue Nile state, Sudan, MSF and the Ministry of Health expanded the Damazin hospital cholera treatment centre from 50 to 250 beds in July to cope with an influx of returnees from South Sudan. At this centre, our teams are seeing a deadly combination of cholera and malnutrition. Between 3 and 9 August, six cholera patients who died were also suffering from acute malnutrition.

“The situation is beyond urgent,” says Tuna Turkmen, MSF’s head of mission in Sudan. “The outbreak is spreading well beyond displacement camps now, into multiple localities across Darfur states and beyond.”

“The international response must have an outbreak emergency coordination mechanism able to provide healthcare, improve water and sanitation services, and begin cholera vaccination campaigns in affected areas at a pace that matches the urgency this catastrophic situation requires,” says Turkmen. “Every day of delay costs lives. MSF stands ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, and WHO to launch mass vaccination campaigns across Darfur. Survivors of war must not be left to die from a preventable disease.”