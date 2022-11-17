vivo (https://www.vivo.com/en), the innovative global leader in the smartphone industry, has unveiled the latest addition to its popular mid-range device, the Y series – the Y35. The Y35 combines cutting–edge technology and innovation to bring consumers a device that provides smooth performance, trendy design and magnificent camera offering consumers a superior entertainment experience.

To provide users with increased storage capacity the Y35 is equipped with 8GB of RAM together with 8GB of extended RAM with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Central Processing Unit (CPU). The phone retains a 5000mAh battery and the flash charge has been increased to 44W, to provide users with a faster, safer, and more efficient charging experience. The phone and camera design embodies vivo’s craftmanship and comes in Dawn Gold and Agate Black with a 2.5D curvature body design. The Y35 comes with 50MP AI triple rear camera and 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The phone runs on Funtouch 12 OS (Operating System) which is built on Android 12.

A popular and market-leading device in the mid-range category

“The new Y35 stays true to the Y Series traditions and is a cool and popular pick in the high-end mid-range smartphone category. This leading phone is equipped with sizable RAM, a large battery and fast charge capabilities for long-lasting and fun entertainment experiences. The phone is the perfect and capable companion for both work and leisure,” said vivo spokesperson, “vivo understands that consumers not only want performance but they want to capture moments with friends and family and stand out too. The phone has three rear cameras for clearer photography and vivo’s stylish design to meet our users’ individual personalities.”

Enjoy a strong and smooth performance for unmatched entertainment experiences

The Y35 is designed to entertain, the device has 128GB of storage – expandable to 1TB through a micro-SD, with 8GB of RAM and 8 GB of extended RAM. The device has a 44W flash charger - the leader in the price range – which gives a depleted battery 70% of charge in 34 minutes. Additionally, the phone has a 5000mAh large battery for a long life after charge. The battery is protected by vivo Energy Guardian feature which preserves battery health by preventing it to charge after being full. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 – an 8-core chipset manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology.

With viewing pleasure as a top consideration in the phone’s experiential performance, the phone has a 6.58" FHD+ display with 90Hz high refresh rate coupled with an audio booster with hi-res audio wired certification. For the ultimate gaming experience, the phone is equipped with multi-Turbo 5.5 to stop the phone from freezing and keep games playing under heavy load.

Be distinct with the Y35’s trendy appearance

The stylish Y35 has flat-edge with a 2.5D curvature body design and a large camera design. The phone’s color schemes are available in Agate Black and Dawn Gold. The dual nano-sim phone’s thickness is 8.28mm and it weighs 188g. It has side fingerprint capacitive sensors for easy and convenient access.

Super clear photography in low light

The Y35 is built to delight photographers and those that like to capture their memories in the day or at night, by integrating the best in cutting edge technology. The Y35 has 3 cameras in total, the device has a rear AI triple camera, the main camera is 50MP, 2MP Bokeh camera, and 2MP Macro camera. The Y35 also has a multi-frame denoising and AI brightening technology which helps add texture to images. All these features combine to ensure that the Y35 provides a clear and sharp imaging experience at every tap of the shutter.

Furthermore, the rear cameras are supported by the Flare Bokeh portrait feature and can adjust bokeh effects to suit different point lights with the option of choosing from round, heart-shaped to star-shaped bokeh flares in preview mode. The front&rear cameras are also fitted with the Super Night Camera&Multi-Style Portrait. The 16MP front camera, the Aura Screen Light features for clear images in low light, which assists in capturing exciting and enjoyable moments with friends and peers, with clearer selfies.

Pricing and availability

Starting today, the Y35 is available at major retailers and telecommunications partners.

