“We commend Liberia’s commitment to build a War and Economic Crimes Court, and we are proud to send this delegation to Liberia to support local efforts towards justice and accountability,” said Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, Beth Van Schaack. “We stand ready to be a partner as Liberia takes on this challenge, and we hope this visit will be the start of a productive relationship, where both U.S. and Liberian officials can learn from each other.”

The delegation will meet representatives from the Liberian government, as well as Liberian counterparts in law enforcement, the legal sector, and civil society, to build partnerships, exchange ideas, and share experiences with regard to prosecuting complex cases in a trauma-informed and victim-centric way. The delegation brings extensive experience investigating and prosecuting war crimes and other atrocity crimes, as well as victim support.

From September 22-24, 2024, an interagency delegation of representatives from the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Criminal Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of Justice (U.S. Attorney’s Office, Philadelphia), and Federal Bureau of Investigation will visit Liberia to strengthen U.S.-Liberian cooperation across the justice sector and contribute to Liberian efforts to establish a War&Economic Crimes Court.

