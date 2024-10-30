Victoria Digital, a subsidiary of the humelab group, has announced the acquisition of Quadriga Systems Limited and IT Hospitality, two market-leading companies in the provision of cloud-focused IT solutions and infrastructure, with operations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. This strategic move significantly strengthens the humelab group’s position in the global hospitality sector while broadening its portfolio of products and services.

Founded in 2013, humelab, a French company specialising in digital furniture and solutions, has developed extensive expertise in the hospitality industry through a series of strategic acquisitions, including Victoria Digital in 2017, Vision Media Partner in 2019, and Quadriga Systems Limited and IT Hospitality at the end of 2023.

To offer better visibility and greater consistency in the market, these entities will operate under a unified brand within the humelab group: humelab hospitality. This consolidation aligns with the humelab group’s mission to expand its presence in the international hospitality sector and offer its customers a more comprehensive range of innovative solutions that meet the growing digital needs of this market.

“The creation of humelab hospitality demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting our clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa on their digital transformation journeys, through an innovative and comprehensive suite of digital solutions,” said Wesley Palanicaouden, co-founder of the humelab group.

About humelab:

humelab is a French manufacturer of digital furniture intended for dynamic display and interactivity. humelab also publishes its own software solutions around its humecloud platform. https://humelab-group.com

About Victoria Digital:

Victoria Digital is a humelab group company, specialising in the development of technological solutions for the hospitality industry. Strong in its commitment to innovation, Victoria Digital offers cutting-edge products and services to improve the guest experience and optimise hotel operations

About Vision Media Partner:

Vision Media Partner is a company of the humelab group, specialising in the development of technological solutions intended for the para-hotel industry (sea/mountain/business tourist residences) and health (hospitals, private clinics, EHPAD).

About IT Hospitality:

IT Hospitality is a humelab group company based in Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and the United Arab Emirates, specialising in the integration and deployment of technological solutions for the hospitality industry. With expertise in the MEA region, IT Hospitality provides tailor-made solutions to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

About Quadriga System Limited:

Quadriga System Limited is a humelab group company based in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Finland, and Poland, specialising in the provision of innovative technology solutions based on proprietary software solutions for the hospitality industry. With a commitment to excellence, Quadriga System Limited offers innovative services to meet its customers’ digital transformation needs.