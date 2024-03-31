The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned an ultra-modern police station in Asakraka, in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The police station, beautifully built with bricks, is a departure from the usual block designs of various police stations in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning, Dr. Bawumia, who is also the Chairman of the Police Council, said the brick architecture, is a new model being adopted by the Police Service, and he commended the Service, led by the IGP, for the innovation.

"This is so beautiful, and one may mistake it for a bank," Dr. Bawumia said.

"The brick-model police station, which is a departure from the cement and block type of police stations, is a novelty, which the police service, led by the IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare ought be commended for," Dr. Bawumia said.

"So far, we have completed two of such ultra-modern police stations and interestingly, all are in Kwahu here. I'm looking forward to commissioning more of such ultra-modern Police stations in other parts of the country."

The Vice President noted that the commissioning of the police station will be of immense benefits to Asakraka and its environs, as it will improve law and order.

The Vice President acknowledged the good works of the Police Service in protecting lives and property, and urged the public to support and cooperate with them.

"As Chairman of the Police Council, the Police Service has not taken for granted, the peace of this country. This is because of the commitment of the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in retooling the police service through the provision of modern equipment."

Among equipment Dr. Bawumia listed were helicopters, armoured vehicles, motorcycles, etc.

"I want to commended the IGP and his team for the good works they are doing to sustain the security of the country through many initiatives," he said.

The IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, expressed delight at the commissioning and also thanked Dr. Bawumia for his support to him as IGP and the Police Service.

The Chief of the town, on behalf of his people, expressed gratitude to Presidemt Akufo-Addo and to Vice President Bawumia, for giving the town a police station and other projects.