Eritrean communities in Switzerland, Sweden, the US, and Qatar have conducted various activities focusing on their attachment to their homeland.

Accordingly, nationals residing in the Swiss cities of Basel, Lugano, Lucerne, and Geneva conducted a seminar aimed at strengthening their role and contribution in national resilience and development programs.

At the seminar, Mr. Ismail Mohammed-Nur, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, gave an extensive briefing on development programs based on self-reliance, with a view to expanding social service provision institutions and ensuring economic independence.

Mr. Ismail called on nationals to strengthen their organizational capacity and unity and become part of the overall national development programs and commended their contribution to the successful implementation of the Akordet boarding school.

Commending the efforts being exerted to facilitate timely and effective consular services, the participants called for the continuity of the seminar.

In the same vein, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, conducted a seminar for nationals residing in Umea, Sweden.

Mr. Mohammed-Ali said that the main objective of the 4th Front is to strengthen Eritrean communities and their participation in national development programs and called for reinforced participation by all.

The participants noted that the measures introduced to provide timely and effective consular services have brought evident solutions and commended the contribution that the city committees are making to address the challenges observed in the process.

Likewise, the national committee of Eritreans in the Midwest of the US conducted its annual conference on 18 April in Chicago. The conference, which was attended by representatives from 13 cities in the US, reviewed the implementation of the 2025 programs and discussed programs for 2026.

At the event, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, provided an extensive briefing on the three political actions of the PFDJ.

Nationals in Doha, Qatar, also commemorated International Women’s Day, 8 March, under the theme “Our Cohesion – Our Armour,” featuring various programs depicting the day.

At the program, which was organized on 17 April, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Qatar, and the Chairperson of the National Union of Eritrean Women gave an extensive briefing on the role and contribution of Eritrean women in realizing national independence, safeguarding national sovereignty, and advancing national development programs.