Namibia’s newly established Upstream Petroleum Unit (UPU) – operating directly under the Presidency – has confirmed its participation at the 8th Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC), taking place from April14-16, 2026, in Windhoek. As Namibia edges closer to first oil, the Petroleum Unit’s involvement signals the government’s commitment to shaping upstream policy, fostering investment and promoting partnership between regulators and industry.

The UPU, led by Kornelia Shilunga, Special Advisory and Head, and Carlo McLeod, Special Advisor and Deputy Head, is responsible for overseeing the country’s upstream petroleum sector. Established within the Presidency, the Unit develops regulatory frameworks, monitors compliance and ensures Namibia’s oil and gas policies create an enabling, investor-friendly environment. Its presence at NIEC 2026 will allow the Unit to engage directly with international and local stakeholders, highlight Namibia’s regulatory and governance priorities and discuss strategies for sustainable upstream development.

Now in its 8th edition, NIEC has established itself as Namibia’s premier energy platform. The conference convenes policymakers, investors, regulators, service providers, financial institutions, innovators and civil society, providing a forum to discuss developments across oil, gas, renewables, nuclear and power generation. For the UPU, NIEC 2026 offers a unique venue to present the government’s upstream priorities in the context of Namibia’s broader energy transition, including first oil production targeted for 2029.

Namibia’s upstream sector is currently experiencing significant momentum. TotalEnergies is preparing a final investment decision for its Venus project in 2026, while new discoveries by Rhino Resources and Galp Energia are attracting investor interest. New players have either entered the market or consolidated their portfolios in recent years. Oregen Energy increased its ownership in WestOil Limited, granting the company a 33.95% indirect interest in Block 2712A; Eco (Atlantic) secured the PEL 97, 98, 99 and 100 licenses; while Stamper Oil&Gas Corp acquired BISP Exploration Inc., gaining access to five oil and gas blocks in the Orange, Walvis and Lüderitz basins.

At the same time, Namibia is investing in renewables, green hydrogen, nuclear and grid expansion, demonstrating a holistic approach to energy security and diversification. The UPU’s participation ensures that upstream petroleum development remains aligned with these wider national objectives.

Over the years, NIEC has evolved from a platform for dialogue into a strategic hub for investment and partnership. With over 2,500 delegates expected from more than 45 countries, 400 speakers and participation from more than 1,500 companies, the conference provides the UPU with a high-profile stage to engage key stakeholders. The conference also emphasizes in-country value creation, local skills development and youth engagement through initiatives such as the Future Energy Leaders Program and internship opportunities.

“Namibia is at a pivotal moment in its energy journey,” says Selma Shimutwikeni, Founder and CEO of RichAfrica Consultancy. “The active participation of the Upstream Petroleum Unit at NIEC 2026 underscores the country’s commitment to creating a transparent, investment-ready upstream sector. This engagement will not only attract global investors but also ensure that Namibia’s first oil ambitions are achieved responsibly, sustainably and with maximum in-country value.”

By participating in NIEC 2026, the UPU reinforces the government’s focus on building a strong, well-regulated upstream sector capable of supporting Namibia’s first oil ambitions while attracting sustainable investment. The Unit’s active engagement at the conference will play a key role in ensuring that Namibia’s upstream petroleum sector grows responsibly, transparently and in alignment with the country’s energy transition goals.

The African Energy Chamber serves as the strategic partner of NIEC 2026, working alongside government and industry to advance investment, local content and responsible energy development in Namibia.