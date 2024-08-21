Supported by the U.S. Embassy, the new Media and Technology Center at Addis Ababa University’s (AAU) School of Journalism and Communications will bridge classroom instruction with the practical application of journalism by offering hands-on experience. The center is part of the final phase of a $500,000 grant awarded to the university.

The United States Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga and President of Addis Ababa University Dr. Samuel Kifle inaugurated the Center which is furnished with computers, studio equipment, display facilities, and other equipment to assist the university in providing practical application of classroom lessons. Through the inauguration of the Center, the U.S. Government affirms its ongoing commitment to developing and supporting the media and journalism profession in Ethiopia.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Massinga said, “The Center represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to support the development of journalism and communication in Ethiopia. In an era where information flows rapidly across various platforms, the role of journalism in shaping public perception and discourse is more critical than ever.”

Projects under the grant created various opportunities and platforms for the scholars and staff of the School of Journalism and Communications to share their expertise in the journalism profession as they engaged in the implementation of projects under the grant.

In addition to Addis Ababa, the grant also supported projects in Hawassa, Jigjiga, Jimma, Haramaya, Mekelle, Dire Dawa and Arbaminch.