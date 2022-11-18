During International Education Week, the U.S. Embassy in Egypt and EducationUSA advisors are conducting in-person and online events for students and academics interested in exchanges or long-term study in the United States. The U.S. Embassy provides a wide range of exchange programs, which enable hundreds of Egyptians to benefit from educational and professional exchanges in the United States each year. The U.S. Government, through USAID, also offers scholarships to graduate, undergraduate, and public and private sector professionals to study in the United States. For example, the newly announced USAID Egyptian Pioneers program will provide 700 scholarships and more than 600 exchange or training opportunities to mid-career professionals, including Egyptian government officials.

In highlighting the strength of the U.S.-Egypt partnership in education, Chargé d'Affaires, a.i., Ambassador Daniel Rubinstein noted, “We are thrilled to see more Egyptian students take advantage of the unique educational opportunities available in the United States. The roughly 4,000 accredited colleges and universities in the United States provide a world-class education in a diverse and welcoming environment. And I can tell you from personal experience that students who study abroad bring a unique set of skills, perspectives, and experiences that will benefit them in any career and life pursuit."

The U.S. Embassy in Egypt is commemorating International Education Week from November 14-18 by celebrating Egypt and the United States’ expanding ties in the field of education. On November 14, the U.S. Department of State, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, released the Open Doors Report, which showed that during the past academic year (2021-2022) 3,967 Egyptians studied at American colleges and universities—the highest number ever recorded, an 8 percent increase over the prior academic year, and a more than 70 percent increase from ten years prior. These Egyptian students join the roughly one million students from abroad who studied in the United States during the past academic year, as the United States and Egypt work to increase student access to globalized education, a key goal of Egypt’s Vision 2030.

